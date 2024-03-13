Chris Hayes' Mocks Response About 'Lincoln Riley' and Accidentally Dunks on Biden

President Biden's approval numbers are at historic lows, so with an election just around the corner, and that means the DNC's media arm is working harder than usual to gaslight about what's happened over the last three-plus years. The White House knows they can count on MSNBC and hosts like Chris Hayes to help carry as much water as possible:

Compared to four years ago when Trump was president, the country is safer, more prosperous, and more energy independent. There are more people working, making higher wages, and more people starting new businesses.



"These are just the facts," says @chrislhayes. pic.twitter.com/oIxKPsg6qU — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 13, 2024

Whenever somebody on MSNBC says "these are just the facts," you know you're not getting the facts.

When it comes to the crime and border issues, Hayes received this reply:

Lincoln Riley agrees — libercrat (@Libercrat) March 13, 2024

Did Hayes not watch Biden's State of the Union and his botching of Laken Riley's name, or is he just pretending he doesn't know what the above reply is referring to? Whatever the case, this is an accidental jab at Biden:

He cares so much about this young woman he couldn’t be bothered to take three seconds to google the spelling of her name. https://t.co/tymQKp8uXD — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 13, 2024

Wait, seriously?

How embarrassing for @chrislhayes. He doesn't realize he's actually dunking on Joe Biden for referring to Laken Riley as "Lincoln" during the State of the Union. Shows you the bubble these liberal journos live in. https://t.co/tysxyhIBHi pic.twitter.com/OwPxoYCRZX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 13, 2024

Yes, it's pretty bad that Biden didn't know her name even though it was written right in front of him.

How is this not ratio'd? https://t.co/Rc6yUXKaLL — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 13, 2024

Chris Hayes everyone! Bashing Biden and doesn't even know it. https://t.co/HhHMvcI2bH — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) March 13, 2024

Owning Biden to own the cons!

Wow, didn’t know you were this clueless pic.twitter.com/WFStGc9hhy — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 13, 2024

You can't possibly be serious..



Wait... you're serious. — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) March 13, 2024

He’s literally quoting what Biden said during the state of the union and how he said her name incorrectly.



There’s still plenty of time to delete this embarrassing tweet. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) March 13, 2024

We're guessing it'll stay posted but you never know.

