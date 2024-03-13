Chris Hayes' Mocks Response About 'Lincoln Riley' and Accidentally Dunks on Biden

'What a Surprise'! Miranda Devine Spots Latest Sign Hunter Biden's Deposition Didn't Go...
Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on March 13, 2024
Townhall Media

President Biden's approval numbers are at historic lows, so with an election just around the corner, and that means the DNC's media arm is working harder than usual to gaslight about what's happened over the last three-plus years. The White House knows they can count on MSNBC and hosts like Chris Hayes to help carry as much water as possible: 

Whenever somebody on MSNBC says "these are just the facts," you know you're not getting the facts.

When it comes to the crime and border issues, Hayes received this reply: 

Did Hayes not watch Biden's State of the Union and his botching of Laken Riley's name, or is he just pretending he doesn't know what the above reply is referring to? Whatever the case, this is an accidental jab at Biden:

Wait, seriously?

Yes, it's pretty bad that Biden didn't know her name even though it was written right in front of him.

Owning Biden to own the cons!

We're guessing it'll stay posted but you never know.

*** 

