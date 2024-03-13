Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's the middle of the week and political footwear has stumbled its way back into the discussion, and we're not referring to Kamala Harris' sneakers that brought hack media to a standstill at the time: 

A while back 

Biden hasn't been wearing the usual loafer-type shoes men might wear with a suit lately, and today was no different:

The sneakers are "sturdy" and Biden's handlers hope they help the president not slip and fall as much, according to the Daily Mail last month:

President Joe Biden was spotted wearing a very sturdy pair of sneakers Monday as his aides are taking every precaution to keep the president from falling down on camera again. 

The president was spotted exiting Marine One Monday wearing a pair of sturdy all-black sneakers with a wide thick sole together with his blue suit. 

The new executive kicks appear to be Hoka 'Transport' sneakers, which typically retail for $150. 

So they're kind of like those no-slip shoes you'd wear while working in a kitchen at a restaurant? Hey, whatever helps the most "with it" president in recent memory not take a spill.

And what's with the fire truck in the background? Was somebody on the staff afraid the president might spontaneously combust from all that vim and vigor?

You can't be too careful when making a journey like this. But perhaps the shoes are also designed to help Biden half-jog away from questions faster without answering any. 

And he made it! So the shoes must be working as designed.

That might be their next plan.

Complete with the "bad memory foam insoles"?

*** 

Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'


D'OH! Looks Like There WAS a State of the Union Polling Bounce (Just NOT for Biden)

***

