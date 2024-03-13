Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention

It's the middle of the week and political footwear has stumbled its way back into the discussion, and we're not referring to Kamala Harris' sneakers that brought hack media to a standstill at the time:

Yes, 2024 is nuts, but remember when the press fawned over Kamala Harris wearing Converse as if she had just cured cancer? https://t.co/jYUrBxZhy2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 13, 2024

I mean, they aren't going to go into why Biden walks around wearing Pontoon Boats for shoes https://t.co/vVx4RDiAaX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2024

They got him the special elderly sneakers — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) March 13, 2024

Biden hasn't been wearing the usual loafer-type shoes men might wear with a suit lately, and today was no different:

VIGOR: Biden shuffles across the White House lawn without taking questions pic.twitter.com/HfMQXrf0p1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

The sneakers are "sturdy" and Biden's handlers hope they help the president not slip and fall as much, according to the Daily Mail last month:

President Joe Biden was spotted wearing a very sturdy pair of sneakers Monday as his aides are taking every precaution to keep the president from falling down on camera again. The president was spotted exiting Marine One Monday wearing a pair of sturdy all-black sneakers with a wide thick sole together with his blue suit. The new executive kicks appear to be Hoka 'Transport' sneakers, which typically retail for $150.

So they're kind of like those no-slip shoes you'd wear while working in a kitchen at a restaurant? Hey, whatever helps the most "with it" president in recent memory not take a spill.

Lol they’ve got him wearing special bulky tennis shoes to help prevent him from falling https://t.co/dloFeUR0Yf — MP (@MpPx111) March 13, 2024

And what's with the fire truck in the background? Was somebody on the staff afraid the president might spontaneously combust from all that vim and vigor?

You can't be too careful when making a journey like this. But perhaps the shoes are also designed to help Biden half-jog away from questions faster without answering any.

He had to get a running start to make it over the towering transition between concrete and grass. https://t.co/Jpzg3ObSKW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 13, 2024

And he made it! So the shoes must be working as designed.

If I were the WH, I’d get a bullpen cart like an old school MLB stadium and drive him out there. These walks aren’t doing them any favors. https://t.co/vSQsx7hsLI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 13, 2024

That might be their next plan.

It’s the new elderly man with a bad memory shoes! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/oNcrAGMLlP — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 13, 2024

Complete with the "bad memory foam insoles"?

