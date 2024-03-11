PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment
Here's Biden Looking for the OK From Handlers to Take Questions (Cue Test Pattern and Cut the Feed!)

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on March 11, 2024
Twitchy

After President Biden's State of the Union address last Thursday night, for a few hours, the White House and Democrats crowed that he showed the Republicans who had been claiming Biden's getting more confused and lost by the day. 

Then the weekend brought with it the return of the Biden everybody's used to, which brings us back to this defense: 

That defense of Biden will include today's event in New Hampshire, which was designed to continue the economic gaslighting about "Bidenomics":

The White House knows nobody believes that, so their solution for Biden is to just convince people they're not experiencing what they're experiencing. Biden also could use another shot of whatever they gave him before the State of the Union speech:

Biden appeared willing to take questions, but first, he wanted to get permission from the most powerful people in the world: The U.S. president's handlers. 

At that point, White House staff asked reporters to leave. Try not to laugh when the test pattern and tone suddenly pops up: 

That was deeply awkward, but not unexpected. David Axelrod will blame Biden's lifelong stutter. 

You can just feel the Biden-mentum, can't you?

We're pretty sure who's NOT running it.

Oh, it's a joke alright, just not the kind Biden's remaining supporters would like to believe.

*** 

