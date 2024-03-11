Here's Biden Looking for the OK From Handlers to Take Questions (Cue Test Pattern and Cut the Feed!)

After President Biden's State of the Union address last Thursday night, for a few hours, the White House and Democrats crowed that he showed the Republicans who had been claiming Biden's getting more confused and lost by the day.

Then the weekend brought with it the return of the Biden everybody's used to, which brings us back to this defense:

Mocking someone's stutter for laughs is pathetic and small, the stuff of schoolyard bullies not grownups.

Acting like a total jackass doesn't make you strong. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 11, 2024

That defense of Biden will include today's event in New Hampshire, which was designed to continue the economic gaslighting about "Bidenomics":

Tune in as I deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families. https://t.co/KFhTtbJocu — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2024

The White House knows nobody believes that, so their solution for Biden is to just convince people they're not experiencing what they're experiencing. Biden also could use another shot of whatever they gave him before the State of the Union speech:

Biden, amid a coughing fit, just can't seem to figure out why Americans aren't satisfied with his economy pic.twitter.com/j7Zav8cqrm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2024

Biden appeared willing to take questions, but first, he wanted to get permission from the most powerful people in the world: The U.S. president's handlers.

At that point, White House staff asked reporters to leave. Try not to laugh when the test pattern and tone suddenly pops up:

PATHETIC! Biden turns to ask his staff if he's 'allowed' to take questions.



All journalists were told to leave the room and the live feed was cut pic.twitter.com/JepdrUY8U1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2024

BIDEN: "Am I allowed to take any questions? Anybody here?"



Biden's handlers IMMEDIATELY kick the press out of the room and end the feed. pic.twitter.com/VgIyewvQNz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2024

That was deeply awkward, but not unexpected. David Axelrod will blame Biden's lifelong stutter.

He is not allowed to answer questions! well even his team does not trust his judgment. — ΛBBΛƧ - ΛＷΛ〽️ (@NFTMillionaire) March 11, 2024

Man! That was quick.



I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) March 11, 2024

The leader of the free world needs to ask permission if he’s allowed to take questions or not… Apparently his request was denied https://t.co/PzTJL1byac — KFM (@KFM88571243) March 11, 2024

Some rally, btw! — TheSecretEntrepreneur (@Hidden_Founder) March 11, 2024

You can just feel the Biden-mentum, can't you?

Who is running this country? https://t.co/kiTxqQyGlR — America first (@Americafirst17) March 11, 2024

We're pretty sure who's NOT running it.

They laugh, thinking it was a joke. https://t.co/bkwvZi1kjE — Rick Weiss (@RickWeiss5) March 11, 2024

Oh, it's a joke alright, just not the kind Biden's remaining supporters would like to believe.

