Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade TDS)

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on March 09, 2024
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Actor Robert De Niro was on with Bill Maher last night, and it was nice to see that he's moved on from constant hyperventilating about Donald Trump.

Just kidding!

The TDS on display was again off the charts.

First up, here's why De Niro would never portray Trump in a film role:  

The TDS is off the charts with that one! Considering the kinds of characters De Niro's played, that's something else.

The Left -- especially the entertainment industry Left -- has spent so many years deluding themselves that they're living in a make-believe world. Maybe that shouldn't be surprising since that's what they do for a living. It's too bad so many of them can't take a break from that and experience real life once in a while.

How it usually works is that Democrats tend to accuse Trump of being everything they are.

Also, if Trump wins, one of his top priorities upon re-entering office will be to go after delusional liberal actors... or something:

Yeesh! So much paranoia. Maybe Bob should see Dr. Sobel to confirm a diagnosis.

When it comes to other topics, everybody's familiar with the "just imagine if Trump did that" game, but the TDS has advanced to the point that people like De Niro have that covered too:

It shouldn't be unexpected that every answer is going to be "it's OK when Democrats do it but if Trump and/or Republicans do the same thing it's for evil, other reasons.

As usual!

***

