Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade TDS)

Actor Robert De Niro was on with Bill Maher last night, and it was nice to see that he's moved on from constant hyperventilating about Donald Trump.

Just kidding!

The TDS on display was again off the charts.

First up, here's why De Niro would never portray Trump in a film role:

Robert De Niro on Trump: "I'd never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing."



Watch the two-time Oscar winner get real about his feelings toward @realDonaldTrump on Real Time: https://t.co/DQepfpXgFh pic.twitter.com/XlyU53hqGo — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) March 9, 2024

The TDS is off the charts with that one! Considering the kinds of characters De Niro's played, that's something else.

This is SUPER MEGA TDS. Donald Trump wouldn't make a top-20 list of most awful people De Niro has played in his career. — Sam Rosenthal, Award Winning Online Safety EXPERT! (@SirSardonic) March 9, 2024

The Left -- especially the entertainment industry Left -- has spent so many years deluding themselves that they're living in a make-believe world. Maybe that shouldn't be surprising since that's what they do for a living. It's too bad so many of them can't take a break from that and experience real life once in a while.

Every time I hear this it’s just projection… https://t.co/agXMRlIrM5 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 9, 2024

How it usually works is that Democrats tend to accuse Trump of being everything they are.

Also, if Trump wins, one of his top priorities upon re-entering office will be to go after delusional liberal actors... or something:

Robert DeNiro is afraid that Trump is physically going to round up him and Bill Maher and put them in camps.



Is this a widespread belief? Are Democrats really this fkng stupid now? Really? https://t.co/5Y3eCGuGJJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 9, 2024

Yeesh! So much paranoia. Maybe Bob should see Dr. Sobel to confirm a diagnosis.

Drama Queen Deniro:



"If he (Trump) wins the election, you won't be on the show anymore. He will come looking for me. There'll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That what happens in that kind of a dictatorship."



No amount of lithium can help this level of TDS pic.twitter.com/IOQCC7NeZR — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 9, 2024

When it comes to other topics, everybody's familiar with the "just imagine if Trump did that" game, but the TDS has advanced to the point that people like De Niro have that covered too:

Maher: "But I do see that the Governor of NY is putting the National guard in the subway? As a New Yorker what do you think of that? What would they say if he [Trump] did it?

De Niro: "Well if he did it, it's for another reason."

The liberal brain encapsulated in one simple… pic.twitter.com/sMX88MuSmS — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 9, 2024

It shouldn't be unexpected that every answer is going to be "it's OK when Democrats do it but if Trump and/or Republicans do the same thing it's for evil, other reasons.

Democrats are open to a police state run by Democrats… pic.twitter.com/e8kI0sFFOO — @amuse (@amuse) March 9, 2024

"It's different when Democrats do it..." https://t.co/dvewzJtQ4A — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 9, 2024

As usual!

