Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of...
GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made...
Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning...
Here's a Little Extra Context Regarding Biden's 'Jobs Created' Brags
Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally...
John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job...
Pentagon Announces UFO Sightings Aren't Real and the Internet is Wildly Suspicious
Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does...
Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY...
Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING...
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! SPKR Mike Johnson's FACE During Biden's SOTU Was Like...
Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harrida...
BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden...
A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's...

CNN Reportedly Refused to Run This Ad About Tragic Consequences of Biden's Policies

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During last night's State of the Union address, President Biden was shamed into acknowledging a University of Georgia student who was killed by an illegal alien, except Biden got the victim's name wrong even though it was written down right in front of him:

Advertisement

President Joe Biden said Laken Riley's name, finally. He only sort of said it, though, given he actually said "Lincoln Riley," which has been trending. It was also only after he was heckled by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) into finally addressing her name and the fact that she was murdered. An illegal immigrant who had been arrested for other crimes before, Jose Antonio Ibarra, has been charged with her murder.

During the SOTU address, an ad aired on some outlets highlighting the tragic consequences of Biden's open border, except it sounds like CNN didn't want any part of it: 

Maybe the real surprise is that MSNBC did run the ad.

Recommended

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now Biden's in hot water with the Left not for allowing an open border that's getting people killed, but rather for referring to the man charged with the murder as "an illegal." Everything's so upside-down. 

Maybe it was a little too factual for CNN's liking.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried
Sam J.
Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of Gold Star Father
justmindy
Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)
Sam J.
Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions
Sam J.
John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job Look Pretty Dumb Now
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried Sam J.
Advertisement