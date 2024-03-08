CNN Reportedly Refused to Run This Ad About Tragic Consequences of Biden's Policies

During last night's State of the Union address, President Biden was shamed into acknowledging a University of Georgia student who was killed by an illegal alien, except Biden got the victim's name wrong even though it was written down right in front of him:

President Joe Biden said Laken Riley's name, finally. He only sort of said it, though, given he actually said "Lincoln Riley," which has been trending. It was also only after he was heckled by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) into finally addressing her name and the fact that she was murdered. An illegal immigrant who had been arrested for other crimes before, Jose Antonio Ibarra, has been charged with her murder.

During the SOTU address, an ad aired on some outlets highlighting the tragic consequences of Biden's open border, except it sounds like CNN didn't want any part of it:

I am told that CNN is refusing to air this. They ran out the clock on a pre-SOTU ad buy — then rejected it, calling several of its claims unsubstantiated. Fox and MNSBC aired it. In case you missed it: https://t.co/4osMsLypnf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2024

Maybe the real surprise is that MSNBC did run the ad.

Biden's refusal to deport known illegal immigrant criminals cost Laken Riley her life. How many more killers has Biden set free? #SAYHERNAME pic.twitter.com/DKIWvTc9oU — Building America's Future (@bldgUSAfuture) March 7, 2024

Now Biden's in hot water with the Left not for allowing an open border that's getting people killed, but rather for referring to the man charged with the murder as "an illegal." Everything's so upside-down.

I would love to know which claims were unsubstantiated https://t.co/krz0iIAHLP — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) March 8, 2024

Maybe it was a little too factual for CNN's liking.

