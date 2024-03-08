Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why

Thursday night President Biden delivered his State of the Union address, and it was for the most part an angry campaign speech designed to try and blame the Republicans and Trump for every problem that has not-so-coincidentally arisen ever since January of 2021.

Advertisement

But some of Biden's SOTU speech might have sounded familiar. Biden's had problems with plagiarism in the past, but maybe not this time because it sounds like his speechwriters might have only been borrowing from themselves.

Biden has been giving the same speech for years...pic.twitter.com/3EVr5JgLIN — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) March 8, 2024

Watch this:

Amazing!

Brilliant! A broken record of empty, partisan rhetoric. https://t.co/xmSBrEB9cU — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) March 8, 2024

This is EPIC pic.twitter.com/y9KP4ZYnbC — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) March 8, 2024

He even plagiarizes his own plagiarism. — diatribe (@d06h0201) March 8, 2024

Team Biden works in mysterious ways.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!