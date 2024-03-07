Uh Oh! 'Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Try to Block Biden's Motorcade Route to the Capitol

Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis
Doug P.  |  8:16 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Biden's State of the Union address is scheduled to be delivered tonight, but it looks like leftist protesters are trying to make it as difficult as possible to go from the White House to the U.S. Capitol: 

Advertisement

It looks like they're trying to block routes to the Capitol:

According to reports, Biden's speech tonight will include an announcement that he's ordered the U.S. military to establish a temporary port in Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian aid. That news doesn't seem to have impressed these people.

Biden will probably blame this on "MAGA extremists" tonight.

Advertisement

Biden's handlers might be in a panic for multiple reasons:

LOL.

We'll see if Biden gets there on time. 

It'll be... something else.

*** 

