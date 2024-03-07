Uh Oh! 'Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Try to Block Biden's Motorcade Route to the Capitol

President Biden's State of the Union address is scheduled to be delivered tonight, but it looks like leftist protesters are trying to make it as difficult as possible to go from the White House to the U.S. Capitol:

Advertisement

As President Biden was preparing to head to the Capitol to deliver tonight's State of the Union, a large group of protesters gathered near the White House chanting “free, free Palestine” and holding large banners reading “CEASEFIRE” and “WE MOURN”



Live updates from tonight:… — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2024

It looks like they're trying to block routes to the Capitol:

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters are blocking President Biden's motorcade ahead of the State of the Union Address as reported by @ScooterCasterNY.



Remarkable.



A massive banner was displayed with the text: "Biden's Legacy is Genocide."



Shortly before the stunt, a man was… pic.twitter.com/6Gxp5pDzX8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2024

#NOW #DC Ceasefire Protest BLOCKS BIDEN Motorcade Route from State of the Union address at US Capitol #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/rAJFfv9BJ1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 8, 2024

According to reports, Biden's speech tonight will include an announcement that he's ordered the U.S. military to establish a temporary port in Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian aid. That news doesn't seem to have impressed these people.

#BREAKING Ceasefire Protest BLOCKS MOTORCADE route as President Biden is headed to DC Capitol for State of the Union address #StateOfTheUnion#HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/TVW2FlfoQt — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 8, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are blocking the motorcade route as President Biden heads to the US Capitol for the State of the Union Address⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰

Currently, hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have shut down Pennsylvania Ave right… pic.twitter.com/pSLoBeYUuN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2024

Biden will probably blame this on "MAGA extremists" tonight.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are BLOCKING THE ROUTE that Joe Biden will be taking to the Copital.



I guess the fences weren’t put up around the capitol because of the “right.” pic.twitter.com/wMbYpZoNuF — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 8, 2024

Ceasefire protesters block Joe Biden's motorcade route to the State of the Union.



The reason Biden put up the fences is not because of right wing terrorism but because he's scared of the loud-mouthed crazies his own party created.pic.twitter.com/4LpwM1XVCJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Biden's handlers might be in a panic for multiple reasons:

Biden’s drug cocktail team has to be panicking after the ceasefire protesters screwed the timed release up. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2024

LOL.

We'll see if Biden gets there on time.

Just imagine Chicago in August for the Dem Convention https://t.co/KdgsPpYbtd — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) March 8, 2024

It'll be... something else.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!