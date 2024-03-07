Gold Star Family Member Ends CNN Anchor's Attempt to Portray Biden As 'Consoler-in-Chief'

Lefty Men Trend Democrats Defend Women Pushing Video Championing Abortion for Girl Dads...
Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Unless the Cookie Monster advises otherwise, President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address tonight which will likely set new gaslighting records.

The media's trying to help the White House set the stage as positively as possible for Biden by any means possible, but one such attempt on CNN backfired big time.

A CNN anchor didn't appear to be ready for the response from the mother-in-law of a servicemember killed during the botched and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan after she tried to set the stage for portraying Biden as the "consoler-in-chief." This is what happened next:

The full text:

CNN anchor left STUNNED when gold star mom says that Biden has NEVER reached out to her family about her daughter-in-law's death. 

CNN: "He's often called the 'Consoler in Chief.' He does talk to families who've lost loved ones...Have you experienced that from him?" 

Christy Shamblin: "No." 

CNN: "Have you spoken to him?" 

Christy Shamblin: "No. He's not reached out to our family. We've actually reached out to the White House and have never heard back. We asked to meet with them...We've not received a response. It's been months." 

CNN: "Sorry to hear that."

This is quite an exchange and let's just say that Biden won't be mentioning the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in tonight's State of the Union speech, nor will the name Laken Riley be uttered.

Umm, Election Interference?! Fani Willis Better Buckle Up After Being Caught in Another WHOPPER of a Lie
Sam J.
Another attempt to make Biden out to be something he isn't backfired badly.

They're trying, and failing.

Another slap in the face to the families is that nobody was ever held accountable.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

