Gold Star Family Member Ends CNN Anchor's Attempt to Portray Biden As 'Consoler-in-Chief'

Unless the Cookie Monster advises otherwise, President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address tonight which will likely set new gaslighting records.

The media's trying to help the White House set the stage as positively as possible for Biden by any means possible, but one such attempt on CNN backfired big time.

A CNN anchor didn't appear to be ready for the response from the mother-in-law of a servicemember killed during the botched and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan after she tried to set the stage for portraying Biden as the "consoler-in-chief." This is what happened next:

CNN anchor left STUNNED when gold star mom says that Biden has NEVER reached out to her family about her daughter-in-law's death.



CNN: "He's often called the 'Consoler in Chief.' He does talk to families who've lost loved ones...Have you experienced that from him?"



Christy… pic.twitter.com/apPQiMyMSd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2024

This is quite an exchange and let's just say that Biden won't be mentioning the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in tonight's State of the Union speech, nor will the name Laken Riley be uttered.

Oh Boy...not a good look. — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) March 7, 2024

Another attempt to make Biden out to be something he isn't backfired badly.

I’m not the least bit surprised. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 7, 2024

Are we still pretending that this man is the Consoler in Chief. — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) March 7, 2024

They're trying, and failing.

Biden's never even publicly said the names of the 13 servicemembers who died at Abbey Gate during his botched Afghan withdrawal.



He's given credit by the media for his great Consoling, but frequently ignores inconvenient deaths. https://t.co/fWrPbBtmmw — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 7, 2024

Another slap in the face to the families is that nobody was ever held accountable.

