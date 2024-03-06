Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly Solicit Donations

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on March 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Donald Trump is now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, but a former Republican congresswoman is going to spend the next few months trying to get the incumbent Democrat reelected. The January 6th Commission is no more, but Liz Cheney keeps trying to relive its glory days and promote a PAC:

There is of course a link provided so people can donate to a PAC Cheney's leading because apparently there aren't enough Lincoln Project-type groups out there trying to separate the TDS crowd from their money.

For many former Republicans, the anti-Trump thing has become a big business. 

And speaking of "the people have chosen":

That was and continues to be, a brutal outcome.

Wyoming voters made that abundantly clear when they tossed Cheney from her House seat by 40 points in the last primary.

*** 

