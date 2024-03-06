'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly Solicit Donations

Donald Trump is now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, but a former Republican congresswoman is going to spend the next few months trying to get the incumbent Democrat reelected. The January 6th Commission is no more, but Liz Cheney keeps trying to relive its glory days and promote a PAC:

The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who attempted to overturn an election and seize power. We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again. Join me in the fight for our nation’s freedom. https://t.co/V4otPCFdY6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 6, 2024

There is of course a link provided so people can donate to a PAC Cheney's leading because apparently there aren't enough Lincoln Project-type groups out there trying to separate the TDS crowd from their money.

What you mean, “we?” Get a job that doesn’t grift off the people. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 6, 2024

I’m no Trump fan, but this woman is a complete scammer. Just change parties already @Liz_Cheney https://t.co/ThCGPyPUiv — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 6, 2024

For many former Republicans, the anti-Trump thing has become a big business.

Trump’s best surrogate continues advocating him. https://t.co/uv5rJY0oWa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 6, 2024

And speaking of "the people have chosen":

We've also chosen someone other than you. Remember?? pic.twitter.com/3MWiyLU7Wc — PA Marine (@PAMarine412) March 6, 2024

That was and continues to be, a brutal outcome.

Ackshully, you’re the one who overturned it. https://t.co/zH2nAz7WLQ — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 6, 2024

The people chose - not the GOP.



And you are the one the people don’t want anywhere near the Oval Office or any other position of power. https://t.co/st9OE9FCud — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 6, 2024

Wyoming voters made that abundantly clear when they tossed Cheney from her House seat by 40 points in the last primary.

***

