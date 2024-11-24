Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler

Donald Trump has no obligation to be bipartisan with the Democrats. If the Democrats were smart, and they're not, they would have realized a decade ago Trump could have been the most Democrat-friendly Republican they'd ever work with. He himself was a Democrat at one point.

But -- as we said -- they're not too bright, so they ran with the 'Donald Trump is literally Hitler!' argument.

And it backfired on them. Big time.

Now that they've lost the White House, the House, and the Senate, they're really hoping they can let bygones be bygones:

Democrats extend olive branch to Trump for possible bipartisan cooperation — despite ripping him during election https://t.co/GzjHphvNX5 pic.twitter.com/P6dJBVc983 — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Despite accusing him of being the second coming of Hitler, some congressional Democrats told The Post this week they are eager to cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump on a host of critical issues. 'China, Israel, and emerging technologies are all possible candidates for bipartisan cooperation and compromise,' Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres told The Post. 'There should be a bipartisan commitment to ensuring American competitiveness in emerging technologies like semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotech.' Torres once called Trump 'sinful,' 'radioactive' and a 'criminal suspect' with approval ratings 'lower than that of lead and arsenic.'

Oh, Rep. Torres, you are adorable.

We hope Donald Trump tells you to go pound sand.

So he’s a literal Nazi until Dems decide to work with him. Weird — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 23, 2024

So weird.

Just because Dems extend olive branch to Trump doesn't mean they will get their way.



And hey, didn't these guys ALL just say Trump was Hitler? Imagine, Bernie Sanders, helping Herr Fuhrer? — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) November 23, 2024

They shouldn't get their way.

Remember what they planned to do if Kamala Harris won: end the filibuster. Pack the court. Take away our guns. Codify abortion. Change election laws.

No quarter and no compromise.

Oh really?!?! They want to extend an olive branch to “Hitler”??? The “felon rapist”??? How convenient… The Dems can get F’d… They know Trump is coming for each and every one of them — Staulso (@staulso) November 23, 2024

We hope he comes for all of them.

Democrats want to get their way, not bipartisanship — 🐾 Scruffy 🐾 (@Amy62560042) November 23, 2024

That's what Democrats mean when they say 'bipartisanship' -- they get their way.

so democracy hasn't died like they kept pushing? — SyL ☕#IYKYK (@sylabdul) November 23, 2024

It's alive and well.

His take should be he welcomes them to get onboard with his ideas but that he will not be entertaining anything they wish to propose. — Jim Bones (@JimBone29858904) November 23, 2024

And let them all melt down.

Democrats extend an olive branch to literally Hitler. The most dangerous person on earth. The ruiner of democracy. The man who wanted Liz Cheney to face a firing squad. The man who destroyed their daughter’s future.



I guess their morals are adjustable now. https://t.co/Eqv5eJwmrO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 23, 2024

They've always been adjustable.

There should be zero compromise. Crush them. https://t.co/NnDgWI0Hx0 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 23, 2024

Like bugs.

Because the Democratic Party is done and the progressives and socialists will lose their seats to the conservatives. This is the same party that accused Trump of hosting a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. Which is false. They didn’t apologize to Trump and they definitely… https://t.co/4XgMm9wSU8 — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) November 23, 2024

The entire post reads:

They didn’t apologize to Trump and they definitely should apologize to Trump supporters. The Democratic Party played around with the black and hispanic votes and took us for granted. There’s no going back. When you neglect constituents for decades these are the consequences. F the Democratic Party. The black men is not to be taken for granted. New York will have a Republican mayor and governor. Mark my words!

And this is why the olive branch talk is nonsense.

When will Hakeem Jeffries stop calling evrry Trump supporter "far-right extremists"? 🤔 https://t.co/g1RkKOgJIF — Patriot (@RedWaveCometh24) November 23, 2024

Never.

I will believe this fairy tale when we see Democrat Senators stand up and vote for Trump's picks.



Until that time, they can kick rocks. https://t.co/AZyemJ91f5 — Kate (@kate_p45) November 23, 2024

All of this.

Funny how that works. Also, remember when the Dems are in the majority, they don't negotiate. Republicans when in the majority, always negotiate on Dems' terms. No more negotiating. Get things done. https://t.co/JtFBRp4Ikg — Large Farva (@Large_Farva2) November 23, 2024

That's how it always goes.

It needs to stop.