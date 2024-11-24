More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARC...
Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump has no obligation to be bipartisan with the Democrats. If the Democrats were smart, and they're not, they would have realized a decade ago Trump could have been the most Democrat-friendly Republican they'd ever work with. He himself was a Democrat at one point.

But -- as we said -- they're not too bright, so they ran with the 'Donald Trump is literally Hitler!' argument.

And it backfired on them. Big time.

Now that they've lost the White House, the House, and the Senate, they're really hoping they can let bygones be bygones:

More from The New York Post:

Despite accusing him of being the second coming of Hitler, some congressional Democrats told The Post this week they are eager to cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump on a host of critical issues.

'China, Israel, and emerging technologies are all possible candidates for bipartisan cooperation and compromise,' Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres told The Post. 'There should be a bipartisan commitment to ensuring American competitiveness in emerging technologies like semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotech.'

Torres once called Trump 'sinful,' 'radioactive' and a 'criminal suspect' with approval ratings 'lower than that of lead and arsenic.'

Oh, Rep. Torres, you are adorable.

We hope Donald Trump tells you to go pound sand.

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC's Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
Sam J.
So weird.

They shouldn't get their way.

Remember what they planned to do if Kamala Harris won: end the filibuster. Pack the court. Take away our guns. Codify abortion. Change election laws.

No quarter and no compromise.

We hope he comes for all of them.

That's what Democrats mean when they say 'bipartisanship' -- they get their way.

It's alive and well.

And let them all melt down.

They've always been adjustable.

Like bugs.

The entire post reads:

They didn’t apologize to Trump and they definitely should apologize to Trump supporters. The Democratic Party played around with the black and hispanic votes and took us for granted. There’s no going back. When you neglect constituents for decades these are the consequences. F the Democratic Party. The black men is not to be taken for granted. New York will have a Republican mayor and governor. Mark my words!

And this is why the olive branch talk is nonsense.

Never.

All of this.

That's how it always goes.

 It needs to stop.

