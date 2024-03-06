NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are RUNNING With It

Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
Doug P.  |  12:33 PM on March 06, 2024
Journalism meme

It's becoming increasingly clear that President Biden's going to mention the Cookie Monster in his State of the Union speech (we certainly won't hear the name Laken Riley). The reason is that apparently, the Biden White House doesn't care if it becomes painfully obvious that the DNC has a branch office located on Sesame Street that helps push Democrat talking points. The Biden campaign has gotten so desperate they've enlisted the Cookie Monster to help deflect economic blame away from the White House and toward corporations.

It's come to this:

The White House's narrative helpers in the mainstream media have picked up that ball -- or cookie in this case -- and are running with it on behalf of trying to deflect blame from "Bidenomics": 

The Associated Propagandists... er, sorry, the Associated Press... also got in on the action:

Wow, even Guy Smiley must think these people are hacks.

Why has trust in the media swirled completely down the drain? It's a total mystery! 

Biden and the Democrats would rather everybody believe that all this "corporate greed" just happened to have started in 2021 just after a certain somebody took office.

Bingo.

It's the kind of "journalisming" we've come to expect.

*** 

