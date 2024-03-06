NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are RUNNING With It

It's becoming increasingly clear that President Biden's going to mention the Cookie Monster in his State of the Union speech (we certainly won't hear the name Laken Riley). The reason is that apparently, the Biden White House doesn't care if it becomes painfully obvious that the DNC has a branch office located on Sesame Street that helps push Democrat talking points. The Biden campaign has gotten so desperate they've enlisted the Cookie Monster to help deflect economic blame away from the White House and toward corporations.

It's come to this:

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

The White House's narrative helpers in the mainstream media have picked up that ball -- or cookie in this case -- and are running with it on behalf of trying to deflect blame from "Bidenomics":

'Sesame Street' figure Cookie Monster is criticizing companies selling food at the same price but with less actual product — a practice known as “shrinkflation." https://t.co/WkevJNFhi5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2024

The Associated Propagandists... er, sorry, the Associated Press... also got in on the action:

Cookie Monster is not the only one dealing with shrinkflation — and consumers are fighting back. https://t.co/HelPjnA0q8 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2024

Wow, even Guy Smiley must think these people are hacks.

And the legacy media wonders why they’re losing viewers and subscribers. https://t.co/pIuxYXQqVD — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) March 6, 2024

Why has trust in the media swirled completely down the drain? It's a total mystery!

Really is amazing how hard the mainstream media is polishing this turd for Biden and the Dems. “Shrinkflation” is just a form of inflation, which ppl connote w/ Biden https://t.co/Pb41yXaan8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 6, 2024

Shrinkflation is a marketing decision designed to reduce anger at the surging price of food caused by—altogether now—INFLATION.



Don’t like it? Blame the morons in DC and their bumbling monetary policy. https://t.co/mdXjHoSR8d — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) March 6, 2024

Biden and the Democrats would rather everybody believe that all this "corporate greed" just happened to have started in 2021 just after a certain somebody took office.

Ah, AP got the Biden White House memo I see. https://t.co/GtQyiVYWb2 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) March 5, 2024

There are two professions that work from their knees and media is the less honorable of the two https://t.co/kDrtgPSfY1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 6, 2024

Bingo.

Both NBC and AP have now openly shilled Biden messaging on inflation ahead of the SOTU, where he's sure to expound on "shrinkflation." Great journalisming, guys. https://t.co/GelqG9OUr3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2024

It's the kind of "journalisming" we've come to expect.

