Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Counts

Doug P.  |  10:16 AM on March 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

The presidential election is just about eight months away, inflation continues to be a big problem and the national debt is increasing a trillion dollars every 100 days or so, which means the Biden campaign's gaslighting effort is about to go off the charts (if it hasn't already). 

Last night we told you about another White House plan to save Americans money from the same people who once bragged about saving families 16 cents on their 4th of July barbecues. This time President Biden announced an $8 cap on credit card late fees.

The POTUS brag about giving families economic "breathing room" is an unintentional kick to the crotch of "Bidenomics": 

If Biden's numbers stay as bad as they are the White House's next level of desperation will be to fire up the printing press again for "credit card debt cancellation." 

The desperation is laughable but maddening nonetheless. This is "Bidenomics" in a nutshell.

Americans have so much more disposable income because of "Bidenomics" that they've got a record amount of credit card debt? It doesn't add up.

All of this administration's claims about how great "Bidenomics" is collapse upon even the most rudimentary analyses.

The Biden White House's attempt to blame corporate greed for their crappy economy continues (isn't it weird how all that extra corporate greed didn't kick in until Biden took office?):

Not that Biden will care if it does.

*** 

