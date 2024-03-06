Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Counts

The presidential election is just about eight months away, inflation continues to be a big problem and the national debt is increasing a trillion dollars every 100 days or so, which means the Biden campaign's gaslighting effort is about to go off the charts (if it hasn't already).

Last night we told you about another White House plan to save Americans money from the same people who once bragged about saving families 16 cents on their 4th of July barbecues. This time President Biden announced an $8 cap on credit card late fees.

The POTUS brag about giving families economic "breathing room" is an unintentional kick to the crotch of "Bidenomics":

My Administration’s new rule to slash credit card late fees will save the families that typically pay these fees $220 a year.



That’s real breathing room. pic.twitter.com/jzmSS68ZaS — President Biden (@POTUS) March 6, 2024

If Biden's numbers stay as bad as they are the White House's next level of desperation will be to fire up the printing press again for "credit card debt cancellation."

He’s bragging about saving a family $200 in a year.



That won’t cover a week’s worth of groceries for most families.



Breathing room? REALLY? lol https://t.co/fXW1PuorIQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 6, 2024

The desperation is laughable but maddening nonetheless. This is "Bidenomics" in a nutshell.

Is the economy so great, the average American is late on credit card payments? I would think late payments points to a crumbling economy. — FishinFool (@FishinFoolin) March 6, 2024

Credit card debt is the highest in ages, but that is thanks to Bidenomics. — Skopos (@TweepleBug) March 6, 2024

Americans have so much more disposable income because of "Bidenomics" that they've got a record amount of credit card debt? It doesn't add up.

Also, the late payments are nothing compared to the interest people are paying as personal credit card debt has reached record levels in Joe’s shit economy. — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 6, 2024

All of this administration's claims about how great "Bidenomics" is collapse upon even the most rudimentary analyses.

$17/month is the humble brag of an out of touch president. Maybe parents get some of those records to play to help their children learn how to read? pic.twitter.com/27fQIdF3lv — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 6, 2024

The Biden White House's attempt to blame corporate greed for their crappy economy continues (isn't it weird how all that extra corporate greed didn't kick in until Biden took office?):

He's trying to convince people that our now brutally high costs of living are the fault of "greedy corporations". Nobody's buyin' it.



Good chance his new rule gets overturned in court, too. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) March 6, 2024

Not that Biden will care if it does.

***

