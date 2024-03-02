'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA Watch This)

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign speech in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday night touched all the bases, including commentary about the case in Fulton County, Georgia where ironically it's DA Fani Willis who is on the hot seat:

Advertisement

The judge presiding over the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants said Friday he hopes to rule on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case in the next two weeks — a move that if granted could upend the racketeering case against the former president. Lawyers for the defendants in the case, including Trump, and from the DA's office presented closing arguments on the matter to Judge Scott McAfee. The lawyers for the defendants argued that Willis should be removed because of the “appearance” of a conflict of interest stemming from a romantic relationship she had with the special prosecutor she appointed to the case.

In Richmond, Trump added his assessment of what's happening with the Fani Willis case in Fulton County, and it was something else.

Watch:

Well, there it is!

Trump calling out Big Fani Willis! Epic! pic.twitter.com/UAcNl3FyIG — @amuse (@amuse) March 3, 2024

“I was indicted by Fani in Georgia…and by her Lover…that she paid $1M…but she doesn’t know him…even though she called him 2000 times and sent him 3500 texts…” -President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ldsKG7ev4j — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 3, 2024

You know Willis would like to be seeking a gag order against Trump right now (not unlike NY AG James) but she's got issues of her own to worry about at the moment.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!