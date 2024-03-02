Here's a 'Biden vs. Reality' Double Shot and Chaser About the Debt

Another fine Saturday brings with it a "shot & chaser" story and ushers in the beginning of March with a reminder that the federal government continues wild spending that's keeping the country headed at high speed toward the cliff of bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Before the chaser, though, remember all the promises about Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda adding zero dollars to the national debt?

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.



Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America.



And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

On top of that, we had claims from President Biden last summer about how much he cut the federal debt:

BIDEN: "I'm the first one to cut the federal debt by $1,700,000,000,000!" pic.twitter.com/Rm0Y9MuWjD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023

At least Biden, the Democrats and many Republicans are focusing on what's most important: Trying to send a lot more money to Ukraine.

The U.S. national debt is rising by $1 trillion about every 100 days https://t.co/WdyYQJXWkN — CNBC (@CNBC) March 1, 2024

Yikes.

Washington's addiction to spending is hurting our economy and currency. It has to stop. https://t.co/A1ky6Uflf0 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2024

It doesn't appear there are nearly enough politicians (or voters for that matter) who care to stop it.

"This is fine" indeed:

The debt load of the U.S. is growing at a quicker clip in recent months, increasing about $1 trillion nearly every 100 days. The nation’s debt permanently crossed over to $34 trillion on Jan. 4, after briefly crossing the mark on Dec. 29, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It reached $33 trillion on Sept. 15, 2023, and $32 trillion on June 15, 2023, hitting this accelerated pace. Before that, the $1 trillion move higher from $31 trillion took about eight months. U.S. debt, which is the amount of money the federal government borrows to cover operating expenses, now stands at nearly $34.4 billion, as of Wednesday. Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett believes the 100-day pattern will remain intact with the move from $34 trillion to $35 trillion.

What could possibly go wrong?

So your share of US debt, just the debt, is increasing by $30 per day. Multiply by number of people in your family. — David Shane (@david_shane) March 1, 2024

Consider that debt has raised 1 trillion in 100 days, and the average person is still struggling https://t.co/WaxoFJtOIZ — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) March 2, 2024

It's because of all the Building Back Better, or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!