The Looks on Border Patrol Faces When Biden Changed Subject to Climate Change Said It ALL

Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on March 01, 2024

Yesterday President Biden traveled to a part of the southern border of Texas. That trip was announced after the Trump campaign said the likely GOP nominee would be there, so the Biden White House then planned a trip for the same day.

Ever since Biden took office and invited an illegal invasion of the U.S. southern border, the numbers have set records.

Border Patrol has processed more migrants who entered the U.S. illegally in December than in any other month in the agency's history, internal federal statistics obtained by CBS News show, highlighting the magnitude of the extraordinary migration crisis the Biden administration is grappling with. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody more than 225,000 migrants who crossed the southern border — in between official crossings — during the first 27 days of December, according to the preliminary Department of Homeland Security statistics. The figure does not include legal entries at ports of entry, where the Biden administration has been processing roughly 50,000 migrants each month, mostly under a process powered by a smartphone app.

In response, what did President Biden do? He went to the border and tried to blame Trump for the mess this administration created intentionally.

Oh, and because "always be closing" is the philosophy of this White House, Biden also slammed Republicans over -- we kid you not -- "climate change."

The people in the background don't seem to appreciate that they were being used as a backdrop so Biden could push the Left's "climate change" agenda:

"Neanderthal" Republicans. The "Unity President™" strikes again!

Exactly.

Nothing like going to the border and then trying to change the subject. Shameless.

According to the Biden White House and most Democrats, everything is currently working as planned.

