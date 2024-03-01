'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of C...
Tammy Bruce Spots Biden-Defending Rep. Dan Goldman NOT Paying a Compliment to House Dems

Doug P.  |  11:16 AM on March 01, 2024
Meme

By now you've all seen the spin from Democrats about President Biden, which is basically "don't believe what you see and hear, but rather listen to how we describe how sharp and energetic he is behind the scenes."

The public doesn't get to see that version of the president, with possible exceptions being highly scripted "interviews" with super-friendly Democrat late-night hosts like Seth Meyers. 

Among Democrats defending Biden's spryness is Dem Rep. Dan Goldman, who had this to say:

Really? With that in mind, Tammy Bruce had an oh-so-true reply:

It's funny because it's true!

The bar is so low it's now about 50 feet underground.

*** 

