Tammy Bruce Spots Biden-Defending Rep. Dan Goldman NOT Paying a Compliment to House Dems

By now you've all seen the spin from Democrats about President Biden, which is basically "don't believe what you see and hear, but rather listen to how we describe how sharp and energetic he is behind the scenes."

The public doesn't get to see that version of the president, with possible exceptions being highly scripted "interviews" with super-friendly Democrat late-night hosts like Seth Meyers.

Among Democrats defending Biden's spryness is Dem Rep. Dan Goldman, who had this to say:

Extreme House Democrat Dan Goldman (NY-10):



Biden is actually “sharper than anyone I I’ve spoken to.”



pic.twitter.com/1TBsD44WJi — NRCC (@NRCC) February 9, 2024

Really? With that in mind, Tammy Bruce had an oh-so-true reply:

It's funny because it's true!

It's a low bar to be sure. — HisWay (@NoWayHiWay1) March 1, 2024

The bar is so low it's now about 50 feet underground.

