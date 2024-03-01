NY Times Thought Everyone Should Know Stephen Colbert Declared SCOTUS Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court has decided to take up a case to decide if former presidents have immunity for actions taken while they were in office.

The legal system playing out as the Founders designed when it comes to a Republican they had has of course triggered the "save democracy and rule of law" crowd, and thankfully the New York Times is covering what late-night hosts think about it all or we wouldn't hear about takes like this one:

Advertisement

That section of the Times should be called "news from the bubble of delusion." There's a video of that but we don't feel the need to punish our readers.

late night therapy sessions for libs https://t.co/hpsu6SVqb7 — florida man 🐊 (@2rick2morty) March 1, 2024

The New York Times presents "late night therapy for libs" except in print and the next day. They also share gems like this:

“The White House physician wrote a summary of the president’s health and said Joe Biden is ‘fit for duty’ and described him as ‘healthy, active, and robust.’ In stark contrast with the former president, who is unhealthy, inactive, and ro-busted.” — STEPHEN COLBERT

It's almost as if Karine Jean-Pierre has taken a crack at writing "comedy."

Tagging this under "best of late night" is a goddamn hate crime. pic.twitter.com/u5Pgqg2HaP — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 1, 2024

"Best of Late Night" — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) March 1, 2024

Is there even a "best" anymore? It all seems like a tie for "worst."

I know low-rated nighttime babbleheads are my go-to for Supreme Court news. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 1, 2024

“I cover Stephen Colbert for the New York Times” https://t.co/PAfaT3ffAU — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 1, 2024

What a pickup line that must be. Not effective, but still.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!