NY Times Thought Everyone Should Know Stephen Colbert Declared SCOTUS Unconstitutional

Doug P.  |  1:43 PM on March 01, 2024
Twitchy

The Supreme Court has decided to take up a case to decide if former presidents have immunity for actions taken while they were in office.

The legal system playing out as the Founders designed when it comes to a Republican they had has of course triggered the "save democracy and rule of law" crowd, and thankfully the New York Times is covering what late-night hosts think about it all or we wouldn't hear about takes like this one: 

That section of the Times should be called "news from the bubble of delusion." There's a video of that but we don't feel the need to punish our readers. 

The New York Times presents "late night therapy for libs" except in print and the next day. They also share gems like this:

“The White House physician wrote a summary of the president’s health and said Joe Biden is ‘fit for duty’ and described him as ‘healthy, active, and robust.’ In stark contrast with the former president, who is unhealthy, inactive, and ro-busted.” — STEPHEN COLBERT

It's almost as if Karine Jean-Pierre has taken a crack at writing "comedy."

Is there even a "best" anymore? It all seems like a tie for "worst."

What a pickup line that must be. Not effective, but still.

