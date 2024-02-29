Guardian of 'Democracy' Adam Schiff Hopes and Prays Trump Loses So Dems Can Keep Prosecuting Him

The Democrats continue to claim to be trying to "save democracy" and they're doing so by trying to get Joe Biden's political opponent either removed from ballots around the country, bankrupted or thrown in jail, all while claiming Trump is the totalitarian dictator wannabe. Yep, irony can be incredibly ironic.

As usual, serial liar and career dirtbag Rep. Adam Schiff said it right out loud again in his remarks about why he hopes Trump loses in November (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Rep. @AdamSchiff: Let’s “hope and pray” Trump loses in November so we can continue prosecuting him after the election pic.twitter.com/OYeyMnJogZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 29, 2024

Even if Trump wins in November there's zero percent chance the Democrats won't start more impeachment proceedings on day one based on delusional allegations from people like Schiff.

It's amazing that man still gets air time. After all the lies he's told that network spanning years. And counting. — MisterYano (@RyanOin360) February 29, 2024

Schiff reliably tells lies and that's exactly why he gets regularly invited to appear on lib media outlets.

Schiff is everything that is wrong with Washington politics... a vile human being. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) February 29, 2024

Schiff might share that distinction with many others in politics.

