Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Claim About What the Michigan Primary Numbers Show Hits Some Snags

In yesterday's Michigan primary, President Biden and Donald Trump both ended up winning comfortably, though the Biden campaign is left trying to figure out how to deal with the over 100,000 "uncommitted" votes from those claiming he's not being sufficiently pro-Hamas.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was among those making the primary a direct comparison between Biden and Trump's performance:

Biden did better in the Michigan primary against his opponents than Trump did in the Michigan primary against his opponent.



Biden overperformed. Trump underperformed. That's what the numbers show. https://t.co/1JHyPVstM9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2024

Is that what the numbers show?

The numbers we saw show something else.

Nearly 300k more people voted for Trump than Biden last night, since you want to play this game of posting vague statements to make yourself feel better about your zombie candidate. https://t.co/KPXvLadIbs — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 28, 2024

Oh, honey.



Yeah, you keep whistling past that graveyard, Teddy.



Never change. pic.twitter.com/3nYbZBVwyu — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 28, 2024

We're confident he won't change.

Yes, it was a primary uncontested on both sides, but to say Biden had a far better night than Trump is just total BS.

There is no enthusiasm on the Democrat side. CNN panel is dumfounded by this truth bomb. https://t.co/ltSYb5FYje — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) February 28, 2024

Did Ted Lieu miss this data?



Final data from the Michigan primary:



* Trump beat Nikki Haley by about 42 points



* Trump won all 83 counties



* Trump got about 140,000 more votes than did Bidenhttps://t.co/AVUQWd7NpE https://t.co/8mBldPFTMs — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) February 28, 2024

And Haley got some extra votes because a certain percentage of her votes were reportedly from Democrats who crossed over to try and make it look like a closer race than it was.

***

