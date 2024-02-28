Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Claim About What the Michigan Primary Numbers Show Hits Some Snags

'How Is This Even Real?' Spin on UGA Killing is Norm Macdonald's Media...
Doug P.  |  3:18 PM on February 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

In yesterday's Michigan primary, President Biden and Donald Trump both ended up winning comfortably, though the Biden campaign is left trying to figure out how to deal with the over 100,000 "uncommitted" votes from those claiming he's not being sufficiently pro-Hamas. 

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was among those making the primary a direct comparison between Biden and Trump's performance: 

Is that what the numbers show? 

The numbers we saw show something else. 

We're confident he won't change.

Yes, it was a primary uncontested on both sides, but to say Biden had a far better night than Trump is just total BS.

And Haley got some extra votes because a certain percentage of her votes were reportedly from Democrats who crossed over to try and make it look like a closer race than it was. 

*** 

