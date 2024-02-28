'The New York Post' Publishes OUTRAGEOUS Headline Seemingly Victim Blaming Laken Riley
'How Is This Legal?' VP Harris Says Federal Gov't Will Be Paying College Students to Register Voters

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's time again to play "imagine the freakout if Trump or his VP said this."

Team Biden's already been quite busy trying to buy votes via student loan "forgiveness," so they might be thinking why not expand the effort since nobody seems interested in stopping them.

When Harris also said they would be "non-partisan poll workers" we're glad we weren't drinking anything because that was unintentionally hilarious. 

If that came from a Trump White House we'd be in the middle of another week-long MSNBC/CNN "death of democracy" freakout.

As Biden said this month, "the Supreme Court blocked it, but that didn't stop me." But they want everybody to believe that Trump is a threat to our "cherished norms and institutions."

They don't care.

Will this also be one of those "ten percent for the Big Guy" deals, or no?

Now watch where these efforts take place:

Kamala Harris using the word "bipartisan" to describe this initiative is all you need to know it'll be the exact opposite.

*** 

