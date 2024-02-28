'How Is This Legal?' VP Harris Says Federal Gov't Will Be Paying College Students to Register Voters

It's time again to play "imagine the freakout if Trump or his VP said this."

🚨Wow:



Vice President Kamala Harris says the federal government will now pay college students to register voters in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.



This is one step away from the Biden administration outright paying people to vote for them. pic.twitter.com/30LKcs9XvD — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

Team Biden's already been quite busy trying to buy votes via student loan "forgiveness," so they might be thinking why not expand the effort since nobody seems interested in stopping them.

Kamala Harris says the federal government is going to pay college students to register voters for the election

pic.twitter.com/g0ZfmIR7D8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2024

When Harris also said they would be "non-partisan poll workers" we're glad we weren't drinking anything because that was unintentionally hilarious.

Imagine Trump doing/saying this. The media and the left would have a meltdown. But hey , it’s Kamala, so they will say how wonderful it is. The hypocrisy is mind numbing. https://t.co/PR8gIre9Eq — TheAmishTerp (@TheAmishTerp) February 28, 2024

If that came from a Trump White House we'd be in the middle of another week-long MSNBC/CNN "death of democracy" freakout.

No way this is legal but hey, it’s Democrats doing it and they are allowed to do whatever they want https://t.co/fxt3fvoBfl — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸🍊 (@shaneflannagan) February 28, 2024

As Biden said this month, "the Supreme Court blocked it, but that didn't stop me." But they want everybody to believe that Trump is a threat to our "cherished norms and institutions."

How is this legal? https://t.co/9p8OfjUv3S — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 28, 2024

How is this not highly illegal? https://t.co/3tNpha0vlq — sawhill (@sawhill) February 28, 2024

They don't care.

Is this not a form of bribery. Dare I say a quid pro quo... Democrats being Democrats right to our faces. https://t.co/4RkoabGEnX — Michael 🇺🇲💪🏽🙏🏽 (@BoiseYankeeGuy) February 28, 2024

Will this also be one of those "ten percent for the Big Guy" deals, or no?

How is this not Biden buying votes? — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 28, 2024

Now watch where these efforts take place:

Just watch, Kamala's taxpayer funded voter registration efforts will only be working in Democrat areas. https://t.co/HmpkNeYWMX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 28, 2024

Kamala Harris using the word "bipartisan" to describe this initiative is all you need to know it'll be the exact opposite.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!