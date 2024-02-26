What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City Awesomeness

About 2.5 years ago, when Eric Adams was running for the job of New York City mayor, he made a big promise:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Advertisement

Yeah, that virtue signaling didn't take long to implode once the effects of Biden's open border hit and started to backfire on blue cities. You know what happened next:

“This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people's lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities.

As usual, Blue City leadership didn't appreciate being subjected to the downside of the very policies they support.

Now, in a fit of desperation, Adams seems to be trying to alter the original plan just a little bit:

BREAKING: A stunning turnaround from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is now calling for NYC’s sanctuary city law to be changed so that some illegal immigrants who commit felonies can be turned over to ICE for deportation. https://t.co/h0N7UqOnM7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 27, 2024

Wow, this escalated quickly!

You'll notice that Adams isn't fully committing to removing all felons as evidenced by the word "some." The mayor apparently didn't want to make every illegal who commits additional felonies lose their hope in achieving the American dream.

Canarsie Brooklyn NY

During a Town Hall Meeting the @NYCMayor states that NYC needs to modify the Sanctuary city law so if some migrants who commit felonies should be tuned over to ICE and be deported.

🎥 @LeeroyPress

For licensing email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/yrBlTySAsj — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) February 27, 2024

Well, after all, it's an election year and Biden's going to need all the help he can get.

You can thank Governor Abbot of Texas for finally forcing these sanctuary cities to change their laws. — Sam (@ttayehh24) February 27, 2024

It's amazing what can happen when you force the Left to live with the consequences of the very policies they support! Watching the Left's tunnel of delusion cave in all over them would be more entertaining if it wasn't so disastrous for many others.

Advertisement

That tends to happen when you’re faced with the reality of the situation — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) February 27, 2024

You literally have to shove them to the ground and rub their noses in the criminal dirt to make liberals see any kind of light. No way to understand their reasoning. Sorry. https://t.co/3iLM8gwzth — TxTom (@tmore3) February 27, 2024

This is just amazing, isn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!