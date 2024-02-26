What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City Awesomeness

NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun
Doug P.  |  10:15 PM on February 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

About 2.5 years ago, when Eric Adams was running for the job of New York City mayor, he made a big promise:

Yeah, that virtue signaling didn't take long to implode once the effects of Biden's open border hit and started to backfire on blue cities. You know what happened next:

“This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people's lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities. 

As usual, Blue City leadership didn't appreciate being subjected to the downside of the very policies they support.

Now, in a fit of desperation, Adams seems to be trying to alter the original plan just a little bit:

Wow, this escalated quickly! 

You'll notice that Adams isn't fully committing to removing all felons as evidenced by the word "some." The mayor apparently didn't want to make every illegal who commits additional felonies lose their hope in achieving the American dream. 

Well, after all, it's an election year and Biden's going to need all the help he can get. 

It's amazing what can happen when you force the Left to live with the consequences of the very policies they support! Watching the Left's tunnel of delusion cave in all over them would be more entertaining if it wasn't so disastrous for many others.

This is just amazing, isn't it?

*** 

