Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Community

The media's "if Trump is elected again horrible and terrible things like _____ will happen" are coming fast and will gain steam as we get closer to the election, but this one from Politico requires a beverage warning before proceeding. Put that coffee mug down!

Ready?

Ok, here we go:

A funny story from Politico: The intelligence community worries that a second Trump term 'could lead to an unprecedented level of politicization of intelligence.' https://t.co/1mYCGfLedC — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 26, 2024

There's only one way to react to that story, and Tammy Bruce nailed it:

Some of the same intelligence community people who interfered in the 2020 election (calling stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents a Russian disinformation campaign a week before the 2020 election being just one example) are worried Trump would super-politicize the intel community. You can't make this stuff up!

Is this story from Politico, or The Babylon Bee? https://t.co/NDZIo3FxjR — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) February 26, 2024

The two outlets are often interchangeable.

The intelligence community, after having been exposed for using fake intelligence to take down a president, now worries about that president politicizing intelligence?



Is this parody? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 26, 2024

Their worried they won’t be able to spy on Americans like they do under Biden https://t.co/ZrnzzNkWGh — James Roberts (@yupper60) February 26, 2024

Clearly.

The most weaponized administration in HISTORY is worried. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Hi3wojv0i5 — the old dude (@dhenise52) February 26, 2024

The irony is off the charts.

Also, some of the people Politico talked to are so eager to put their names to the story to "save democracy" that they... asked for anonymity, possibly so they can still keep their jobs even if Trump's elected:

POLITICO talked to 18 former officials and analysts who worked in the Trump administration, including political appointees from both parties and career intelligence officers, some who still speak to the former president and his aides and had insight into conversations about his potential second term. A number of them were granted anonymity to avoid provoking backlash and to speak freely about their experience working with him. Others are now vocal Trump critics and spoke publicly.

It's also worth noting that Politico was one of the first media outlets to report that more than 50 former intel officials said the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the markings of a Russian disinformation operation, and you know how that turned out.

***

