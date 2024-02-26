Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency

The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When it comes to President Biden's reelection strategy, the Democrat plan is clear: Pretend like "Bidenomics" has created an economic utopia, the border isn't secure because of Republicans and that the president is as sharp as a tack behind the scenes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took the gaslighting one step further by claiming that Biden's term so far has been a "master class":

Whereas Trump has made a habit out of belittling Biden for being up there in years, sharing spoof videos to Truth Social showing the president being shuffled off to an old folk's home, Newsom thinks Biden’s presidency has been a “masterclass” in how to run the country, and that his age only brings more wisdom that the country can benefit from.

"I’ve been out, as you know, on the campaign trail," he said to Welker. "I was just out in California. I’ve seen him up close, I’ve seen him from far. But here’s my point: it’s because of his age that he’s been so successful. It’s because of the wisdom and the character that’s developed over the years . . . so the opportunity to express that for four more years, what a gift it is for the American people.”

Newsom also repeated the Dems' "14 million jobs created" lie and much more.

Dana Loesch had seen and heard more than enough: 

This segment is great and is the kind of fact-checking the media should be doing instead of carrying Biden's water. 

Watch: 

Has there ever been a time in politics when there's been a greater disconnect between reality and what the Democrats want everybody to believe? 

*** 

