Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being 'Vindicated'

Doug P.  |  11:25 AM on February 26, 2024
meme

Democrats and many in the media are claiming that the indictment of Alexander Smirnov vindicates the Bidens along with the 2020 claims from dozens of former intelligence officials about a Russian disinformation operation to smear the then-Democrat nominee:

The machine is spinning hard, but at least a large part of the letter signed by over 50 former intel officials revolved around reports about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents, which the letter said had all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign. The laptop, as you know, turned out to be real, and the "election interference" the Left and media were sounding the alarm about was weapons-grade projection. 

Andy McCarthy has torpedoed and sunk the Dem/media attempts to say the Smirnov indictment vindicates not only those former intel officials but the Biden family as well: 

McCarthy's column at National Review contains a laundry list of information about the Bidens having nothing to do with Smirnov or that indictment, but much of the media will ignore it as the election approaches. The article also outlines the huge amount of "favors" the DOJ has done on behalf of the Bidens. 

That must be why you won't see that kind of reporting coming from any of the usual suspects in the media.

