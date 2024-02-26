Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being 'Vindicated'

Democrats and many in the media are claiming that the indictment of Alexander Smirnov vindicates the Bidens along with the 2020 claims from dozens of former intelligence officials about a Russian disinformation operation to smear the then-Democrat nominee:

Ex U.S. spies warned the Hunter Biden scandal had Russian fingerprints. They feel vindicated now. https://t.co/cCmKQlwiAF via @nbcnews — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 24, 2024

The machine is spinning hard, but at least a large part of the letter signed by over 50 former intel officials revolved around reports about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents, which the letter said had all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign. The laptop, as you know, turned out to be real, and the "election interference" the Left and media were sounding the alarm about was weapons-grade projection.

Andy McCarthy has torpedoed and sunk the Dem/media attempts to say the Smirnov indictment vindicates not only those former intel officials but the Biden family as well:

The Smirnov Indictment Does Not Vindicate the Bidens https://t.co/rlsGHqwT44 — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) February 25, 2024

The clarity of @AndrewCMcCarthy makes a joke of @NBC and @WaPo and the Dems’ flailing attempts to shut down the impeachment inquiry. “There is already extensive evidence, having nothing to do with Smirnov, of corrupt Biden-family influence-peddling.” https://t.co/QhWe0Rthru pic.twitter.com/NcueyxBMIW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 25, 2024

McCarthy's column at National Review contains a laundry list of information about the Bidens having nothing to do with Smirnov or that indictment, but much of the media will ignore it as the election approaches. The article also outlines the huge amount of "favors" the DOJ has done on behalf of the Bidens.

MSM is going for conflation confusion exoneration operation https://t.co/R8HFmQIiL3 — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, Avenge Them (@Pimpernell13) February 25, 2024

⬇️⬇️⬇️ great short recap. It's all so blatantly corrupt. https://t.co/OffT30q1qi — JCrow (@jlc225) February 25, 2024

This really is great reporting — Joe (@JoeDooWahDiddy) February 25, 2024

That must be why you won't see that kind of reporting coming from any of the usual suspects in the media.

