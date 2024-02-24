State Dept's Victoria Nuland Tries to Sell Americans on the Upside to Funding Wars

Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, had an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, and during the discussion, Nuland tried to explain the upside for America to support sending an endless amount of money and military hardware to Ukraine.

Nuland pretty much came out and said the quiet part out loud (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Victoria Nuland on more Ukraine spending: “We will do what we have always done, which is defend democracy & freedom around the world … And by the way, we have to remember that the bulk of this money is going right back into the U.S., to make those weapons” pic.twitter.com/6P98dCLKqN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 24, 2024

Well, there it is!

“If you’re not going to be a patriot & support more money for the CIA’s manufactured conflict w/ Russia, at least find it in your heart to do it for the military industrial complex” https://t.co/5VXj7XNyD1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 24, 2024

"It's making domestic defense contractors richer" isn't the most convincing argument to maintain support for endless aid to Ukraine.

Victoria Nuland did more to trigger the war in Ukraine than any person on the planet. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) February 24, 2024

Imagine if it had gone back to the US to make roads, bridges, schools, parks, stadiums, libraries... — Dave Marshall (@dcrane729) February 24, 2024

Or secure our border which has been being invaded ever since Biden took office.

This sounds a lot like money laundering for the military industrial complex 🤔 https://t.co/67ZE9fYkks — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 24, 2024

WAR as a jobs creator is morally repugnant. https://t.co/Oii3cnuIDz — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) February 24, 2024

And yet they just come right out and say it sometimes.

This week a Senate delegation led by Sen. Schumer met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine, and has Chuck ever looked more thrilled?

I met with the U.S. Senate delegation, Senate Democratic Majority Leader @SenSchumer and senators @SenBlumenthal, @SenJackReed, @MichaelBennet, and @SenatorHassan.



This visit is a solid message from the United States and the American people. It shows that the U.S. support… pic.twitter.com/hjSYvmzFWd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2024

Chuck didn't consider staying in Ukraine, which is unfortunate.

