State Dept's Victoria Nuland Tries to Sell Americans on the Upside to Funding Wars

Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on February 24, 2024
Meme screenshot
Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, had an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, and during the discussion, Nuland tried to explain the upside for America to support sending an endless amount of money and military hardware to Ukraine.

Nuland pretty much came out and said the quiet part out loud (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Well, there it is!

"It's making domestic defense contractors richer" isn't the most convincing argument to maintain support for endless aid to Ukraine. 

Or secure our border which has been being invaded ever since Biden took office.

And yet they just come right out and say it sometimes.  

This week a Senate delegation led by Sen. Schumer met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine, and has Chuck ever looked more thrilled?

Chuck didn't consider staying in Ukraine, which is unfortunate.

*** 

