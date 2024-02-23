POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode

According to the Real Clear Politics average, President Biden currently trails Donald Trump by about four points in the swing state of Michigan.

The Biden campaign has an additional problem in Michigan: The Rashida Tlaib types in the southeastern part of the state are extremely unhappy with this administration, and the Biden side is working to smooth things over:

Biden ally meets Arab American leaders in Michigan and tries to lower tensions over Israel-Hamas war https://t.co/tfyO3NfKC4 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 23, 2024

That's a decent snapshot of the desperation of the Biden campaign: Pro-Biden people sent a Democrat congressman from California to Michigan to appease Hamas apologists and try to get them to stop running “don’t vote for Biden in the primary” ads in the state.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House keeps trying to straddle the fence on this issue, and here's the latest @POTUS post about this, and it sounds like Karine Jean-Pierre wrote it:

I won't mince words.



The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.



In fact, they're also suffering as a result of Hamas' terrorism. We need to be clear-eyed about that reality. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2024

It was pointed out that the White House is leaving out some key information.

Are we going to ignore the fact that Hamas was voted into power? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 23, 2024

Hey, they've got to try and save Biden's chances in Michigan so "massaging the truth" is not off the table for the White House.

After October 7, over 75% of Palestinians polled said they support Hamas and the October 7 attack on Israel.



Two months into the war, 72% of Palestinians said they still support the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. https://t.co/kb1hqzgE2H — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 23, 2024

This is from a recent CNN story:

Seven hundred and fifty adults were interviewed face to face in the West Bank, and 481 were interviewed in Gaza, also in person. The Gaza data collection was done during the recent truce, when it was safer for researchers to move about. The survey, which has a four-point margin of error (rather than the usual three-point), found that almost three-quarters (72%) of all respondents believe Hamas’s decision to launch its attack on Israel on October 7 was “correct.” Less than a quarter (22%) said it was “incorrect.”

Nice try though, @POTUS.

A majority of Palestinians still support Hamas they were elected and remain popular in Gaza. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 22, 2024

Mincing of words detected:

“I won’t mince words” — proceeds to clearly lie about Palestinian support for Hamas https://t.co/UIPFhqKvGG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

“I won’t mince words…”

Biden with his words:

1/2 https://t.co/2aXKLbFPKK pic.twitter.com/DUIpuhqV2b — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 23, 2024

Is Team Biden lying again? No way!

***

