NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish...
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thr...
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism...
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC
Google Gemini AI Can't Generate 'a Normal Rockwell Style Image'
CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records
Elementary School Distributes Coloring Book Based on Black Lives Matter
The 2024 Election Is Too Important to Let Egos or Primary Squabbles Get...

POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode

Doug P.  |  12:01 PM on February 23, 2024
Screenshotted meme

According to the Real Clear Politics average, President Biden currently trails Donald Trump by about four points in the swing state of Michigan. 

The Biden campaign has an additional problem in Michigan: The Rashida Tlaib types in the southeastern part of the state are extremely unhappy with this administration, and the Biden side is working to smooth things over: 

Advertisement

That's a decent snapshot of the desperation of the Biden campaign: Pro-Biden people sent a Democrat congressman from California to Michigan to appease Hamas apologists and try to get them to stop running “don’t vote for Biden in the primary” ads in the state. 

Meanwhile, the Biden White House keeps trying to straddle the fence on this issue, and here's the latest @POTUS post about this, and it sounds like Karine Jean-Pierre wrote it: 

It was pointed out that the White House is leaving out some key information. 

Hey, they've got to try and save Biden's chances in Michigan so "massaging the truth" is not off the table for the White House. 

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is from a recent CNN story:

Seven hundred and fifty adults were interviewed face to face in the West Bank, and 481 were interviewed in Gaza, also in person. The Gaza data collection was done during the recent truce, when it was safer for researchers to move about.

The survey, which has a four-point margin of error (rather than the usual three-point), found that almost three-quarters (72%) of all respondents believe Hamas’s decision to launch its attack on Israel on October 7 was “correct.”

Less than a quarter (22%) said it was “incorrect.”

Nice try though, @POTUS.

Mincing of words detected:

Advertisement

Is Team Biden lying again? No way!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish Political Opposition
Doug P.
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Grateful Calvin
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS Sam J.
Advertisement