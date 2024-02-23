OOF! Gallup Poll on Biden Approval Shows NOBODY Is Buying the WH's Attempt to Blame Republicans

The Biden campaign knows Joe's in trouble, so they're going to try and use the upcoming State of the Union address as a "reset" of sorts:

Biden officials see next month's State of the Union address as a big, public reset moment — a chance to overcome or at least neutralize concerns about President Biden's age and vitality. Why it matters: Many top Democrats are convinced that if the election were today, Biden would lose a rematch with former President Trump. Biden's address on March 7 is his biggest chance to shift public perceptions.

Advertisement

They're trying to "shift public perceptions" by gaslighting about how great everything's going. The problem for Biden is that more people are believing their own eyes instead of the White House's continual lies.

They've also been trying to blame the Republicans for the border mess this administration created intentionally, and nobody's buying it. In general, Biden's numbers remain dismal:

GALLUP: President Biden Job Approval



Approve: 38% [-3]

Disapprove: 59% [+5]

—

The Economy: 36-61 (-25)

Foreign affairs: 33-62 (-29)

Immigration: 28-67 (-39, new low)



[Change vs January]

—

538: #35 (2.5/3.0) | 1,006 A | 2/1-20 | ±4%https://t.co/DiXvXU6J9k pic.twitter.com/iofpwq6PYe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 23, 2024

A NEW "new low" has been achieved, and it's on the border issue.

The Economy: 36-61 (-25) Foreign affairs: 33-62 (-29) Immigration: 28-67 (-39, new low)

Maybe that 28 percent of people who approve of Biden's border policies include many who have entered the country illegally and are being put up in hotel rooms at U.S. taxpayer expense.

The question remains: How can anyone support any of his policies? Are they living in a vacuum??? — RedOregonGal (@redoregongal) February 23, 2024

Like we always say even with a Biden approval number that's already low, "that still seems way too high."

Biden -39 on immigration. Guess the plan to blame it all on Republicans isn’t working out? https://t.co/19zd9crDEa — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 23, 2024

It couldn't be more obvious to most people that Biden could secure the border but just doesn't want to. Now we'll wait for some executive orders that will probably be signed shortly before the SOTU speech during which he'll brag about securing the border without any help from the Republicans.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!