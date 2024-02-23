HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of...
Lady, Just Take the L! POLITICO Journo Who Trashed Christians and Rights on...
Elon Musk Unimpressed With Google Senior Exec Who Called Him GROVELING About Racist,...
Laurence Tribe TRIPS Gloriously Over Old Tweet After Calling Trump a Tyrant for...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish...
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thr...
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism...
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way

OOF! Gallup Poll on Biden Approval Shows NOBODY Is Buying the WH's Attempt to Blame Republicans

Doug P.  |  2:08 PM on February 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden campaign knows Joe's in trouble, so they're going to try and use the upcoming State of the Union address as a "reset" of sorts: 

Biden officials see next month's State of the Union address as a big, public reset moment — a chance to overcome or at least neutralize concerns about President Biden's age and vitality. 

Why it matters: Many top Democrats are convinced that if the election were today, Biden would lose a rematch with former President Trump. Biden's address on March 7 is his biggest chance to shift public perceptions.

Advertisement

They're trying to "shift public perceptions" by gaslighting about how great everything's going. The problem for Biden is that more people are believing their own eyes instead of the White House's continual lies. 

They've also been trying to blame the Republicans for the border mess this administration created intentionally, and nobody's buying it. In general, Biden's numbers remain dismal:

A NEW "new low" has been achieved, and it's on the border issue.

The Economy: 36-61 (-25) 

Foreign affairs: 33-62 (-29) 

Immigration: 28-67 (-39, new low)

Maybe that 28 percent of people who approve of Biden's border policies include many who have entered the country illegally and are being put up in hotel rooms at U.S. taxpayer expense. 

Like we always say even with a Biden approval number that's already low, "that still seems way too high."

Recommended

HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of Exploitation and Worse
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It couldn't be more obvious to most people that Biden could secure the border but just doesn't want to. Now we'll wait for some executive orders that will probably be signed shortly before the SOTU speech during which he'll brag about securing the border without any help from the Republicans.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of Exploitation and Worse
Amy Curtis
Lady, Just Take the L! POLITICO Journo Who Trashed Christians and Rights on MSNBC Doubles DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
Laurence Tribe TRIPS Gloriously Over Old Tweet After Calling Trump a Tyrant for Talking About His Enemies
Sam J.
Elon Musk Unimpressed With Google Senior Exec Who Called Him GROVELING About Racist, Sexist Gemini
Sam J.
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of Exploitation and Worse Amy Curtis
Advertisement