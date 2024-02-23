'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men...
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism...
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC
Google Gemini AI Can't Generate 'a Normal Rockwell Style Image'
CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records
Elementary School Distributes Coloring Book Based on Black Lives Matter
The 2024 Election Is Too Important to Let Egos or Primary Squabbles Get...
John Harwood Calls Out the GOP's Fake Scandals, Like Benghazi and Fast and...
An Asteroid the Size of Six Whats? You'll Never Guess The Units Being...
When You Think They Can't Go Any Lower. Rep. Cori Bush Attacks AIPAC...

Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to Spread the 'Right' Message

Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on February 23, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Yesterday, President Biden bragged about ignoring the Supreme Court in another desperate attempt to buy votes via "student loan forgiveness," all while shamelessly and ironically portraying Republicans as the true threat to "democracy" and the rule of law. 

Advertisement

Combine that with the left's efforts (which are all too often successful) to censor conservative voices, and the country is at a precipice and absolutely cannot afford a few more years of this: 

Isn't that cute? It's almost as if they're gingerly walking the country toward the horizon and off a cliff. Wait, that's exactly what they're doing, and this year, the election interference from the left by way of censorship and more BS "Russia collusion" allegations are going to be off the charts, and that's why we need your help.

Join us as a Twitchy VIP member and get great bonus content and more, all while helping keep the country from doing this: 

As we close in on the November election, let's send Biden back home permanently, where it's a little safer and tripping hazards are fewer (assuming they've removed all those boxes of classified documents from the garage). 

Recommended

'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Join Twitchy VIP and take the first step toward making that happen while helping ensure the left's attempts to suppress conservative voices will not succeed. Becoming a Twitchy VIP member will give you access to exclusive articles from all your favorite writers, as well as a fully AD-FREE experience – on the site, in our THM News app, and in emails!

We need you to step up now more than ever before. Only your direct support will allow us to continue providing the truth-telling reporting and conservative commentary you expect. Become a VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Grateful Calvin
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons
Sam J.
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC
Brett T.
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement