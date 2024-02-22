Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to Spread the 'Right' Message

Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse -...
Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on February 22, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Yesterday, President Biden bragged about ignoring the Supreme Court in another desperate attempt to buy votes via "student loan forgiveness," all while shamelessly and ironically portraying Republicans as the true threat to "democracy" and the rule of law. 

Combine that with the left's efforts (which are all too often successful) to censor conservative voices, and the country is at a precipice and absolutely cannot afford a few more years of this: 

Isn't that cute? It's almost as if they're gingerly walking the country toward the horizon and off a cliff. Wait, that's exactly what they're doing, and this year, the election interference from the left by way of censorship and more BS "Russia collusion" allegations are going to be off the charts, and that's why we need your help.

Join us as a Twitchy VIP member and get great bonus content and more, all while helping keep the country from doing this: 

As we close in on the November election, let's send Biden back home permanently, where it's a little safer and tripping hazards are fewer (assuming they've removed all those boxes of classified documents from the garage). 

Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement as a Whole in One PERFECT (Hilarious) Tweet
Sam J.
Join Twitchy VIP and take the first step toward making that happen while helping ensure the left's attempts to suppress conservative voices will not succeed.

We need you to step up now more than ever before. Only your direct support will allow us to continue providing the truth-telling reporting and conservative commentary you expect. Become a VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership.

