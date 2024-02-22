Elizabeth Warren Supports IRS Audits of Private Jet Use (Except Maybe THIS One)

In addition to monitoring working-class folks who make deposits of more than $600, the expanded IRS is also reportedly going to audit private jet usage of business executives:

IRS to ramp up audits of private jet usage https://t.co/SU0u6SmlQS pic.twitter.com/90KMyHbgFN — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2024

From The Hill:

The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s ramping up audits of corporate jets to collect more in unpaid taxes as part of its push to increase enforcement on wealthier taxpayers. The tax collection agency will conduct three dozen to four dozen audits of companies and wealthy individuals who may be flying in corporate jets for leisure while noting their trips down as a business expense to reduce their taxes. The audits will target aircraft used by large corporations, partnerships and wealthy taxpayers and probe whether they’ve been dishonestly designating business trips, IRS officials said Wednesday.

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is thrilled by that news and also happy

It’s not rocket science: rich executives shouldn’t get business tax breaks when they use corporate jets for personal travel.



Now that the IRS has the resources, it’s cracking down on wealthy tax cheats.



PS: Republicans in Congress want to help the rich with IRS funding cuts. https://t.co/BeDnsdik9z — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 21, 2024

Does the government ever audit the private jet usage of politicians or other public officials?

This is literally you using a corporate jet https://t.co/PTJIHRypfE pic.twitter.com/78VjdladTO — Wizardtoshi (@Wizardtoshi) February 22, 2024

I still remember when you were trying to hide behind your staffer flying private jets. Strange! pic.twitter.com/Qeq9H0WALM — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) February 21, 2024

Flying on a private jet doesn't worsen climate change as long as a privileged Democrat is aboard!

Private jets for me, trains for everyone else! https://t.co/H2IF1R9Wzz — Benevolus™ (@thebenevolus) February 22, 2024

That's their basic end goal: You will have nothing (to save everybody from climate change of course) and like it while the lib elites laugh it up aboard their private jets.

It’s not tax cheating if the law allows it. By the way how did you get so Wealthy on a Senator’s salary? https://t.co/RKjHrlxxPB — Mark Sher מרק שר (@mscher001) February 21, 2024

Maybe they should start with you and your pathetic high flying cronies https://t.co/ZFHipeKGDS — Mike Herrington (@Herrington8Mike) February 22, 2024

Perhaps Sen. Warren should have President Biden lecture those billionaires he likes to stay with while on vacation about paying their "fair share."

Elizabeth Warren:



“Now that the IRS has the resources, it’s cracking down on wealthy tax cheats.”



Reality:



Biden’s IRS is going after the poor more than the rich.https://t.co/1bZpWWJVHR https://t.co/qf1bnx4sgl pic.twitter.com/VjSm2K6Nmy — Reality's PR Guy (@PhilALarsen) February 22, 2024

The IRS will certainly go after the low-hanging fruit that can't afford armies of tax attornies to defend themselves, no matter what Dems like Warren want everybody to believe.

