DEFIANT: Biden Admits SCOTUS Ruling on Student Loans Didn't Stop His Forgiving Billions
Once Bitten, Twice Shy: First Dog Commander Biden Bit a LOT of Secret...
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo...
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote...
DNC War Room D-Bags Must Be Desperate if They're Already Pulling Dirty Tricks...
Notice What's Missing From Colorado Democrats’ Plans to Reduce Violent Crime
Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept....
SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode'...
For a Moment Forget About the Corruption Allegations, Here's Why Biden Should Be...
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over...
Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse -...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole...
Did Biden's Handlers Really Assign Secret Service Agents to Catch Him If He...

Elizabeth Warren Supports IRS Audits of Private Jet Use (Except Maybe THIS One)

Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In addition to monitoring working-class folks who make deposits of more than $600, the expanded IRS is also reportedly going to audit private jet usage of business executives:

Advertisement

From The Hill:

The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s ramping up audits of corporate jets to collect more in unpaid taxes as part of its push to increase enforcement on wealthier taxpayers.

The tax collection agency will conduct three dozen to four dozen audits of companies and wealthy individuals who may be flying in corporate jets for leisure while noting their trips down as a business expense to reduce their taxes.

The audits will target aircraft used by large corporations, partnerships and wealthy taxpayers and probe whether they’ve been dishonestly designating business trips, IRS officials said Wednesday.

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is thrilled by that news and also happy 

Recommended

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?
Doug P.
Advertisement

Does the government ever audit the private jet usage of politicians or other public officials?

Flying on a private jet doesn't worsen climate change as long as a privileged Democrat is aboard!

That's their basic end goal: You will have nothing (to save everybody from climate change of course) and like it while the lib elites laugh it up aboard their private jets.

Advertisement

Perhaps Sen. Warren should have President Biden lecture those billionaires he likes to stay with while on vacation about paying their "fair share."

The IRS will certainly go after the low-hanging fruit that can't afford armies of tax attornies to defend themselves, no matter what Dems like Warren want everybody to believe.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?
Doug P.
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
DEFIANT: Biden Admits SCOTUS Ruling on Student Loans Didn't Stop His Forgiving Billions
Amy Curtis
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice
Sam J.
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over Ethics and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole in One PERFECT (Hilarious) Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF? Doug P.
Advertisement