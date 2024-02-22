Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?

During a recent hearing, Republican Rep. Brian Mast had a line of questioning for a government official about her support for a two-state solution in the Middle East that had many asking a question like this:

please tell me she's not actually in charge of anything — Carolyn Sheean 🌸🇦🇺 (@AusLogos) February 20, 2024

The answer is, of course, unsettling:

Yes, this lady is in charge of the small, unimportant thing called ARMS CONTROL for the United States of America!



Certainly, we don’t need somebody who can think in charge of that… — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) February 21, 2024

Her name is Bonnie Jenkins, and her job title is U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

@RubinReport posted the video this week, and "it was like pulling teeth" doesn't even begin to describe this wild exchange. The congressman couldn't believe what he was hearing:

This administration is run by a man with dementia and his merry band of diversity hires.



Well done here, @BrianMastFL… pic.twitter.com/IgIXUFEHll — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 20, 2024

"You'll have to ask somebody from the U.S. government," said a person who works for the U.S. government. Yep, we're in the best of hands. Yikes!

Senator Ted Cruz was among the highly unimpressed:

Wow. WATCH this 👇👇



The Biden admin is staggering ideological & utterly incompetent.



This may fall in THE TOP TEN WORST CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONIES in history. https://t.co/zUe9gkz9gb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 22, 2024

It certainly goes a long way toward explaining why so many things are a complete disaster.

***

