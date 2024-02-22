Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo...
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote...
DNC War Room D-Bags Must Be Desperate if They're Already Pulling Dirty Tricks...
Notice What's Missing From Colorado Democrats’ Plans to Reduce Violent Crime
SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode'...
For a Moment Forget About the Corruption Allegations, Here's Why Biden Should Be...
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over...
Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse -...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole...
Did Biden's Handlers Really Assign Secret Service Agents to Catch Him If He...
Photographer Goes OFF ON Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Got in His Face Trying to...
Chad Felix Greene DROPS Lefties BULLYING Him in Thread for Posting Facts on...
Biden Says Today's GOPers Are More Racist Than the Ones He Served With...

Dave Rubin Shares Video of Rep Questioning Pro 'Two State Solution' State Dept. Official and WTF?

Doug P.  |  1:44 PM on February 22, 2024
Twitchy

During a recent hearing, Republican Rep. Brian Mast had a line of questioning for a government official about her support for a two-state solution in the Middle East that had many asking a question like this:

Advertisement

The answer is, of course, unsettling:

Her name is Bonnie Jenkins, and her job title is U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

@RubinReport posted the video this week, and "it was like pulling teeth" doesn't even begin to describe this wild exchange. The congressman couldn't believe what he was hearing:

"You'll have to ask somebody from the U.S. government," said a person who works for the U.S. government. Yep, we're in the best of hands. Yikes!

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice
Sam J.
Advertisement

Senator Ted Cruz was among the highly unimpressed:

It certainly goes a long way toward explaining why so many things are a complete disaster.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice
Sam J.
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement As a Whole in One PERFECT (Hilarious) Tweet
Sam J.
Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over Ethics and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode' Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Photographer Goes OFF ON Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Got in His Face Trying to Stop Him From Taking Pics
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice Sam J.
Advertisement