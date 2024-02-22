Biden Says Today's GOPers are More Racist Than the Ones He Served With (and Eulogized) in the Past

Chad Felix Greene DROPS Lefties BULLYING Him in Thread for Posting Facts on...
Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on February 22, 2024
meme

When Joe Biden first took office, he promised to be a "Unity President." 

That kind of talk was laughable then and after more than three years in office it's even more ridiculous. 

Biden's in California helping rich liberal fools part with their money to keep the destruction of America on schedule by backing his reelection effort. During remarks at one fundraiser Biden said something that should have made the audience laugh at him, but of course, that didn't happen: 

You can just feel the 'unity" here: 

The president bashed the GOP throughout his remarks at the fundraiser on Wednesday evening. 

He said that he “served with real racists” in the Senate and called out the late Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.). He added, “These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles,” referring to Republican lawmakers. 

“Time and again, Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division,” Biden said.

Nobody projects like Joe Biden!

Remember when Biden told a mostly black audience that Mitt Romney was going to "put y'all back in chains"?

Remember when Biden delivered a warm and loving eulogy for the former Democrat senator who was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan? 

Imagine the media if Trump had eulogized a former Klansman?

Divisive politicians like Joe Biden must construct an alternate universe in order to exist. Too bad so many others insist on living there as well.

Yeah, it depends on what your definition of "basic democratic principles" is.

*** 

