Biden Says Today's GOPers are More Racist Than the Ones He Served With (and Eulogized) in the Past

When Joe Biden first took office, he promised to be a "Unity President."

With unity, we can do great things. pic.twitter.com/BMCgyZkdH1 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2021

That kind of talk was laughable then and after more than three years in office it's even more ridiculous.

Biden's in California helping rich liberal fools part with their money to keep the destruction of America on schedule by backing his reelection effort. During remarks at one fundraiser Biden said something that should have made the audience laugh at him, but of course, that didn't happen:

Biden tonight, per pool:



“I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond. I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles.” — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) February 22, 2024

You can just feel the 'unity" here:

The president bashed the GOP throughout his remarks at the fundraiser on Wednesday evening. He said that he “served with real racists” in the Senate and called out the late Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.). He added, “These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles,” referring to Republican lawmakers. “Time and again, Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division,” Biden said.

Nobody projects like Joe Biden!

Joe Biden told black people they weren’t really black if they voted for Trump. https://t.co/w50W9kv7aR — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 22, 2024

Remember when Biden told a mostly black audience that Mitt Romney was going to "put y'all back in chains"?

Joe Biden repeatedly praised Strom Thurmond, called him his “closest friend,” urged him to run for president, and eulogized him at his funeral. All of these are recorded on video. https://t.co/ZnhqIfdXJ9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 22, 2024

Remember when Biden delivered a warm and loving eulogy for the former Democrat senator who was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan?

Joe Biden is unhinged. Nearly 14 years ago, he delivered a eulogy for segregationist and former KKK "Exalted Cyclops" leader Robert Byrd.



Biden called Byrd a "mentor," a "guide," and a "friend." pic.twitter.com/ow5EqSuqyo https://t.co/kQ0eTAdCO1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2024

Imagine the media if Trump had eulogized a former Klansman?

Wait, so Biden thinks *Strom Thurmond* at least supported “basic democratic principles”? https://t.co/C1ciy0MdmR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 22, 2024

“Sure, guys like Storm Thurmond didn’t want black people to vote. But at least they believed in democracy, unlike these clowns.” https://t.co/xEMZK5va9h — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2024

…what? The segregationists did not, in fact, support basic democratic principles, because they only wanted whites to vote. https://t.co/2wF10FUkFy — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) February 22, 2024

Divisive politicians like Joe Biden must construct an alternate universe in order to exist. Too bad so many others insist on living there as well.

basic democratic principles like jailing the opposition leader and censoring speech online? — Trill Bill (@FinAndrei) February 22, 2024

Yeah, it depends on what your definition of "basic democratic principles" is.

***

