President Biden's Brother Vouches for Joe's Personal Integrity and 'My Own Strong Ethics'

Doug P.  |  2:24 PM on February 21, 2024
Twitchy

President Biden's brother James testified behind closed doors to a House committee today, and because a Biden would never tell a lie he helped distance his brother from the family business that seems to have involved just about everybody except Joe. 

James Biden's opening statement was a direct denial of allegations of corruption and influence peddling involving the person who is now the president: 

It was a bit too over-the-top for the New York Post's Miranda Devine: 

James Biden also claimed that he's never relied on his brother:

Does anybody believe James Biden never relied on his status as Joe "The Big Guy" Biden's brother (other than Democrats who want to believe it)?

If James and Hunter were the ones making all the money in the business and Joe had nothing to do with it and was getting by on a congressional/VP salary, why were they "borrowing" all this money from Joe? 

Meanwhile, the Dems are saying "it doesn't say 'for bribes' in the memo section so there's no scandal here!"

*** 

