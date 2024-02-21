President Biden's Brother Vouches for Joe's Personal Integrity and 'My Own Strong Ethics'

President Biden's brother James testified behind closed doors to a House committee today, and because a Biden would never tell a lie he helped distance his brother from the family business that seems to have involved just about everybody except Joe.

James Biden's opening statement was a direct denial of allegations of corruption and influence peddling involving the person who is now the president:

NEW: In James Biden's opening statement, he claims:



"Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities."



"I never asked my brother to take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates, or anyone else." pic.twitter.com/C5kxhWNW8s — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 21, 2024

It was a bit too over-the-top for the New York Post's Miranda Devine:

Jim Biden: "my intimate knowledge of my brother's personal integrity and character, as well as my own strong ethics" 🤣 https://t.co/SIaHz2IhB4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 21, 2024

James Biden also claimed that he's never relied on his brother:

Jim Biden: "In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships and never my status as Joe Biden's brother." 🤣 https://t.co/SIaHz2HJLw — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 21, 2024

Does anybody believe James Biden never relied on his status as Joe "The Big Guy" Biden's brother (other than Democrats who want to believe it)?

If James and Hunter were the ones making all the money in the business and Joe had nothing to do with it and was getting by on a congressional/VP salary, why were they "borrowing" all this money from Joe?

Joe Biden claims this was a cash loan repayment.

No receipts like Fani Willis. pic.twitter.com/P7JOQkRbzv — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the Dems are saying "it doesn't say 'for bribes' in the memo section so there's no scandal here!"

