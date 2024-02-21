Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly (Roll Tape!)

We were as surprised as anybody when another potentially damaging claim about Donald Trump surfaced. Those claims (or at the very least questions) came about after a video from Trump at Mar-a-Lago was put on social media.

It's kind of amazing how fast this stuff spreads, especially when it's about Trump. Ed Krassenstein and others were of course all over it:

People are saying Donald Trump shoved a man at Mar-a-Lago.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/QJTHSqIsZP — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 21, 2024

Did Trump shove this guy out of his way? pic.twitter.com/wq1oTWdRPb — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 21, 2024

Florida Man Mad 😡 pic.twitter.com/NebbEzfyXo — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 21, 2024

Trump's getting angry! He must be getting rage-y and lashing out after all the Dem attempts to throw him in jail for being a "threat to democracy" with totalitarian goals.

Or maybe not.

The person involved took to Twitter(X) and provided a massive buzzkill:

Let me settle this. It’s me, we were talking and he gave me a pat on the back. https://t.co/ihVgpl3NwC — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) February 21, 2024

Yeah, that was kind of obvious but it probably won't stop the TDS crowd from saying Trump tried to push a person off the roof at Mar-a-Lago or something like that.

SEE IT: The left claims Trump shoved a man at Mar-a-Lago. It goes viral. Some celebrate. Then, the man in question, Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) responds and says, "Let me settle this. It’s me, we were talking and he gave me a pat on the back." WATCHpic.twitter.com/okSBzTlGcA — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 21, 2024

Womp womp!

Doesn't even look like a shove? These people. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 21, 2024

So .@EdKrassen tried to blame Trump for “pushing someone” and this guy just made him look stupid, as always https://t.co/sPbQqPa7Pp — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) February 21, 2024

Thank you for clarifying the obvious to the drama thirsty grifters! https://t.co/ydYTkxwCa1 — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) February 21, 2024

This is how desperate and unethical the leftist PropagandaWhores are …. It’s awesome when they get embarrassingly shut TF down 🤣 https://t.co/aQRsCAzf8k — JPS2020 🌴🧘🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🌺🗣🔨 (@jps56789) February 21, 2024

And now we have our answer. Much ado about nothing. https://t.co/0GXUBLr2do — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) February 21, 2024

There's so much of that happening lately, and because it's an election year it'll only get worse.

