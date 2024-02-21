New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White...
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go...
UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in St...
'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't...
Here We Go Again: US, China to Collaborate on Making Bird Flu More...
Presidents Can Save or Destroy a Country
President Biden's Brother Vouches for Joe's Personal Integrity and 'My Own Strong Ethics'
Liberal Fox News Host Shut Down Over Trump Freakout
6 TikTok Weirdos Who Need Their Phones Taken Away
Time Again to Play 'Biden Spokesperson or MSNBC Journalist?'
Rep. Adam Schiff Leads the Way in Resuscitating 'Russia Collusion' in Time for...
Is John Oliver's Offer to Justice Clarence Thomas Illegal?

Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly (Roll Tape!)

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on February 21, 2024

We were as surprised as anybody when another potentially damaging claim about Donald Trump surfaced. Those claims (or at the very least questions) came about after a video from Trump at Mar-a-Lago was put on social media. 

Advertisement

It's kind of amazing how fast this stuff spreads, especially when it's about Trump. Ed Krassenstein and others were of course all over it: 

Trump's getting angry! He must be getting rage-y and lashing out after all the Dem attempts to throw him in jail for being a "threat to democracy" with totalitarian goals. 

Or maybe not. 

The person involved took to Twitter(X) and provided a massive buzzkill: 

Yeah, that was kind of obvious but it probably won't stop the TDS crowd from saying Trump tried to push a person off the roof at Mar-a-Lago or something like that.  

Recommended

New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
Brett T.
Advertisement

Womp womp!

There's so much of that happening lately, and because it's an election year it'll only get worse.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
Brett T.
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College
Doug P.
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White Men
Brett T.
First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate
Amy Curtis
Liberal Fox News Host Shut Down Over Trump Freakout
Twitchy Video
UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in Student Loans
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings Brett T.
Advertisement