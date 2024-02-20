Clarence Thomas Reminded the Media What It Would Take for Him to Step Down (and It's PRICELESS)

As we told you Monday, the Left is going all-out to try and get Clarence Thomas off the Supreme Court, and one of the Dems' late-night "comedian" hacks has even resorted to bribery:

“Get the f*ck off the Supreme Court!” John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas a luxury motor coach, and $1 million a year, to resign from the Supreme Court. (Video: HBO) pic.twitter.com/LUVD6zC5o3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 19, 2024

Man, we sure do miss Johnny Carson.

Anyway, that's what happened:

British comedian and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver mocked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on his show Sunday night, offering him $1 million a year and a vehicle if he resigns from his post. Oliver on his show criticized Thomas' vote in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that previously guaranteed the right to an abortion. The comedian also referenced that the court is set to consider whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from states' primary ballots over the Capitol riot.

Hilarious! Wait, not really. Apparently "comedian" in late-night television is now defined as "Left-wing hack pushing DNC talking points."

We loved this reminder that not so long ago our favorite Supreme Court justice said right out loud what would be required for him to take such "you should resign" requests seriously:

Justice Thomas to his critics in the media:



“I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours.” https://t.co/DdL6ySayGb pic.twitter.com/98qv23FzsO — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) February 20, 2024

Bingo!

Thomas is a national treasure on all levels.

He’s funnier than that Oliver guy. — TrueThingsPrevail (@usefultwidiot) February 20, 2024

100 percent true!

We can't afford to lose that man. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) February 20, 2024

Which is why the Left keeps trying to get him to go away. Not gonna happen!

