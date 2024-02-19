POTUS' Attempt to Shame GOP for the Border Mess (and Vacationing) Is Another HUGE Fail

For President Biden's first three years in office, the White House and other Democrats insisted the border was secure. Here are a few reminders:

Democrats spent YEARS insisting the border was "secure" as Biden systematically dismantled border security and refused to enforce existing laws.



Biden has the ability to reverse course and END the crisis he created — but he refuses.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Anyone who was being honest with themselves knew that wasn't true, and now that this administration's open border policies have become an election-year liability, Team Biden is trying to blame Republicans.

This is the latest feeble attempt:

Instead of taking action, Republicans on the Hill went on a two-week vacation. pic.twitter.com/HZcgjU8d4X — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2024

For some reason, they left this out:

The border started getting less secure on day one of Biden, and he could fix the problem by returning to how things were. Instead, they're trying to blame Republicans for their dereliction of duty.

Sleepy Joe is a vacation expert. https://t.co/CCfgtk6SCF pic.twitter.com/XW2bMb591X — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 19, 2024

ARE YOU SERIOUSLY COMPLAINING ABOUT OTHERS TAKING VACATION, JOE? Fire this intern immediately! https://t.co/PUvQwL5wZd — Paul Manicone (@JustRightPD) February 19, 2024

The other day when Biden complained about Republicans being on vacation, we couldn't stop laughing for several minutes.

Pot calling the kettle if you’re talking about government officials being on vacation https://t.co/GFe3hUPcPY — Austin Harler (@A_Harler23) February 19, 2024

Aren't you on vacation right now while KJP is tweeting this? 🤔 🤣 — Quantonious ⭕️ (@TheQuantBull) February 19, 2024

The Biden White House has the most impeccable timing.

