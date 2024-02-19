Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked...
POTUS' Attempt to Shame GOP for the Border Mess (and Vacationing) Is Another HUGE Fail

Doug P.  |  2:12 PM on February 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

For President Biden's first three years in office, the White House and other Democrats insisted the border was secure. Here are a few reminders:

Anyone who was being honest with themselves knew that wasn't true, and now that this administration's open border policies have become an election-year liability, Team Biden is trying to blame Republicans.

This is the latest feeble attempt: 

For some reason, they left this out:

The border started getting less secure on day one of Biden, and he could fix the problem by returning to how things were. Instead, they're trying to blame Republicans for their dereliction of duty. 

The other day when Biden complained about Republicans being on vacation, we couldn't stop laughing for several minutes.

The Biden White House has the most impeccable timing.

*** 

