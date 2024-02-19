Bill Maher Drops Pics to Shame Lefty Climate Change Alarmists and Their Eco-Hypocrisy

There might not be a better annual example of eco-hypocrisy from the climate change hysteria crowd than the World Economic Forum meetings:

Private jet emissions quadrupled as 1,040 planes flew in and out of airports serving Davos during the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. Climate campaigners accused the rich and powerful of hypocrisy in flying in on private jets to a conference discussing climate breakdown. The Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft calculated that during the meeting last year, CO2 emissions from private jets were four times greater than in an average week. The number of private jet flights to and from airports serving the Swiss ski resort where the conference is held were twice as high during the 2022 meeting compared with a typical week, emitting as much CO2 as 350,000 average cars over that period.

Factor in celebs and select politicians who sound the alarm about fossil fuels while aboard private jets and in huge motorcades and it's all too much for Bill Maher, who is among those who have had enough of these hypocrites.

Watch:

Bill Maher destroys the climate grifters for flying everywhere on their private planes... pic.twitter.com/7Hod3dZEyC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 18, 2024

The eco-hypocrisy gets more off the charts every day.

Say it with me.



“WE are the carbon they want to reduce”



It’s as clear as day https://t.co/fueI9wBlLY — Cory Feigen🐷🟪 (@coryfeigen) February 18, 2024

Funny how that works, all the elites and rich people fly private jets. Yet want everyone else to stop flying as much. Make it make sense https://t.co/0P3v8u1g1K — Whoopz (@jake_chal) February 19, 2024

It's about control, not making the weather better.

The left has gone so far left, that even Bill Maher is starting to sound rational. Times have changed. 😂#LiberalSinkingShip https://t.co/h1YSxDdVXR — Jeffrey Davis (@jeffreybdavis) February 19, 2024

That does speak volumes about where we are.

***

