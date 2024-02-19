Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and...
OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk Is As Sick of Frank...
Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden Is 14th Best Overall...
Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd Is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for...
DUH! Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY Putin Actually Prefers BIDEN After Talking...
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ: Activists Try to Shame Sig Sauer for New Ad, but Twitter...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Indiana Teen Teaches Rude Car Wash Customer Never to Bring Lemonade...
'Nothing to Worry About': Kathy Hochul Tries to Reassure Businesses After Outrageous Trump...
We're Doomed: Hillary Clinton and the Head of the WHO Are Making Plans...
Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay...
New Jersey Monitor Story About Pornography in School Libraries Reveals the Dishonesty of...
Cut the Bull! Jesse Kelly Says to Fix the Federal Budget ... Or...
Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets Picture of the Texas National Guard Guarding the Southern...

Bill Maher Drops Pics to Shame Lefty Climate Change Alarmists and Their Eco-Hypocrisy

Doug P.  |  10:16 AM on February 19, 2024
Meme Screenshot

There might not be a better annual example of eco-hypocrisy from the climate change hysteria crowd than the World Economic Forum meetings:

Private jet emissions quadrupled as 1,040 planes flew in and out of airports serving Davos during the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. 

Climate campaigners accused the rich and powerful of hypocrisy in flying in on private jets to a conference discussing climate breakdown. 

The Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft calculated that during the meeting last year, CO2 emissions from private jets were four times greater than in an average week. 

The number of private jet flights to and from airports serving the Swiss ski resort where the conference is held were twice as high during the 2022 meeting compared with a typical week, emitting as much CO2 as 350,000 average cars over that period.

Advertisement

Factor in celebs and select politicians who sound the alarm about fossil fuels while aboard private jets and in huge motorcades and it's all too much for Bill Maher, who is among those who have had enough of these hypocrites.

Watch:

The eco-hypocrisy gets more off the charts every day.

It's about control, not making the weather better.

That does speak volumes about where we are.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk is as Sick of Frank Luntz's BS as the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL
Sam J.
Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and the Panel Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ: Activists Try to Shame Sig Sauer for New Ad, but Twitter Responds With 'HELL YEAH'
Grateful Calvin
Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden Is 14th Best Overall EVER - Just 1 Problem
Sam J.
Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd Is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for YUGE Let-Down (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement