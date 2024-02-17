Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About...
WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front...
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to...
'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running...
WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special...
'Pure Drama Club': Dem Senator Nearly Brought to Tears Defending Special Counsel Victim...
AP's Spin on Fani Willis Solidifies Their Status As Most Shameless and Awful...
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You...
Did Candace Owens REALLY Promote Prohibition or Was She Just Advocating for Sobriety
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza...

WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK)

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on February 17, 2024
Screenshotted meme

It's no secret that President Biden, the White House and other Democrats like to lie with impunity, but that effort ramped up big time when the special counsel's report dropped. 

Advertisement

The White House's post-report spin has been nothing short of shameless, and Victor Davis Hanson had the best summary of all the BS coming from Team Biden ever since:

Here's Hanson's full post, and it's worth the time to read: 

In the last week, Joe Biden had flat-out lied in the most egregious fashion in so many ways. 

In his disastrous press conference of last week, he claimed that special counsel Hur’s report exonerated him. Anyone who read the findings concluded exactly the opposite. 

According to Hur, Biden would have been indicted for his willfully unlawful removal of classified documents except for two reasons: one, the Department of Justice protocols apparently prohibit indicting a sitting president; and two, Biden suffers such cognitive decline that the special counsel believes a jury would more likely pity him into acquittal than convict him of what he is certainly guilty. 

He lied that Hur brought up his son’s death (“How in the hell dare he raise that?”). In fact, Biden as is his serial wont, raised it, and does on a regular basis, usually deliberately and further lying that his son died while on military duty in Iraq (he died six years subsequently as a civilian in Walter Reed Hospital), and always contorting the death to enhance his own greater sense of grieving. 

He lied that he notified authorities when he discovered that he unlawfully had taken out classified documents to various residencies (perhaps for over some 30 plus years during his senatorial and Vice Presidential tenures). In fact, Biden only admitted that he had apparently for decades unlawfully removed classified files in 2017, to his ghostwriter in a recorded tape, and then he hid that fact and kept quiet for five years—until his administration’s special counsel began to investigate Trump for the same thing. Note the worried ghostwriter erased the tape of Biden’s confession as soon as he learned there was an appointment of a special counsel. (Destroy evidence much?) 

He lied that the files bore no classification marks. In fact, they did and do. 

He lied that he kept the files safe in a secure location. In fact, the special counsel report includes several photographs of the Biden garage, in which there were sloppily stored, open, and torn boxes of classified documents amid a complete mess of junk. 

He lied that Trump’s once secure border is somehow responsible for Biden’s intentionally open border. 

He just lied that Trump caused the 2022 Putin invasion of Ukraine on Biden’s watch that never occurred on Trump’s. 

It is not enough that the Biden team must wildly lie daily that the non-compos-mentis President is dynamic, impressive in his recall and cognition, and stands out as the most astute mind in most of this meetings. 

Well apart from his cognitive decline, Biden himself is a pathological prevaricator.

Recommended

ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry
Laura W.
Advertisement

And that's just in the past week!

Yes, Biden's had decades in "public service" to perfect those skills, though the lies are increasingly obvious as is cognitive decline. But the White House and Dems keep trying to cover for him.

It's incredible and dangerous.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry
Laura W.
Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist
Brett T.
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
Amy Curtis
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden
Doug P.
WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the ADA
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front of His House
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About Concealed Carry Laura W.
Advertisement