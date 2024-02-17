WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK)

It's no secret that President Biden, the White House and other Democrats like to lie with impunity, but that effort ramped up big time when the special counsel's report dropped.

The White House's post-report spin has been nothing short of shameless, and Victor Davis Hanson had the best summary of all the BS coming from Team Biden ever since:

Biden’s lies on top of lies on top of lies.



In the last week, Joe Biden had flat-out lied in the most egregious fashion in so many ways.



In his disastrous press conference of last week, he claimed that special counsel Hur’s report exonerated him. Anyone who read the findings… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) February 16, 2024

Here's Hanson's full post, and it's worth the time to read:

In the last week, Joe Biden had flat-out lied in the most egregious fashion in so many ways. In his disastrous press conference of last week, he claimed that special counsel Hur’s report exonerated him. Anyone who read the findings concluded exactly the opposite. According to Hur, Biden would have been indicted for his willfully unlawful removal of classified documents except for two reasons: one, the Department of Justice protocols apparently prohibit indicting a sitting president; and two, Biden suffers such cognitive decline that the special counsel believes a jury would more likely pity him into acquittal than convict him of what he is certainly guilty. He lied that Hur brought up his son’s death (“How in the hell dare he raise that?”). In fact, Biden as is his serial wont, raised it, and does on a regular basis, usually deliberately and further lying that his son died while on military duty in Iraq (he died six years subsequently as a civilian in Walter Reed Hospital), and always contorting the death to enhance his own greater sense of grieving. He lied that he notified authorities when he discovered that he unlawfully had taken out classified documents to various residencies (perhaps for over some 30 plus years during his senatorial and Vice Presidential tenures). In fact, Biden only admitted that he had apparently for decades unlawfully removed classified files in 2017, to his ghostwriter in a recorded tape, and then he hid that fact and kept quiet for five years—until his administration’s special counsel began to investigate Trump for the same thing. Note the worried ghostwriter erased the tape of Biden’s confession as soon as he learned there was an appointment of a special counsel. (Destroy evidence much?) He lied that the files bore no classification marks. In fact, they did and do. He lied that he kept the files safe in a secure location. In fact, the special counsel report includes several photographs of the Biden garage, in which there were sloppily stored, open, and torn boxes of classified documents amid a complete mess of junk. He lied that Trump’s once secure border is somehow responsible for Biden’s intentionally open border. He just lied that Trump caused the 2022 Putin invasion of Ukraine on Biden’s watch that never occurred on Trump’s. It is not enough that the Biden team must wildly lie daily that the non-compos-mentis President is dynamic, impressive in his recall and cognition, and stands out as the most astute mind in most of this meetings. Well apart from his cognitive decline, Biden himself is a pathological prevaricator.

And that's just in the past week!

Biden is a proven serial liar and has been for his entire political career. https://t.co/sEig0PLGNu — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 17, 2024

Yes, Biden's had decades in "public service" to perfect those skills, though the lies are increasingly obvious as is cognitive decline. But the White House and Dems keep trying to cover for him.

VDH is my antidote to the gaslighting. https://t.co/dhlr02oV9T — Nancy Hinckley (@nancyhinckley) February 17, 2024

It would be funny if our country wasn't at stake. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) February 16, 2024

It's incredible and dangerous.

