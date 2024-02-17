Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front of His House

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has had a loud pro-Hamas protest in front of his house for the second time this week:

For the 2d time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors & harassing my family.



None expressed concern about Hamas’ Oct 7 murder of over 1200 or mass rapes of women & children.



I’m proud to stand with Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/beSJdzQYyJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2024

"Unacceptable," and then some:

Unacceptable. And thank you, Ted Cruz. https://t.co/3ipeuJMKDY — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 17, 2024

I see their parents hanging out and waiting in the background... — Renée (@rightwingertoo) February 17, 2024

This should be illegal. — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) February 17, 2024

Showing up at somebody's private residence, no matter who they are, is creepy and unacceptable. That's why the Left likes to do it.

Cruz has been getting some suggestions for how to deal with these paid losers (the media never seems interested in following the money to see who's behind all this):

Turn on your sprinklers. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) February 17, 2024

At least they'd get a shower that way. This might also do the trick:

This is the part where you put your speakers right up to the windows, turn them up to 11, and blast Hava Nagila out of them.



On a loop. All day. https://t.co/5clyQmzGMJ — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 17, 2024

Ted, you should setup an outdoor sound system and blast the national anthem at full volume until they leave. Or better yet, put Netanyahu speeches on a loop. In Hebrew. — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) February 17, 2024

It also might be a good day to practice chainsaw juggling out by the sidewalk.

there's never a firehose around when you need one — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) February 17, 2024

It might be a good day to wash the car, very aggressively, right there near the sidewalk.

