Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front of His House

Doug P.  |  2:38 PM on February 17, 2024
AP Photo/John Raoux

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has had a loud pro-Hamas protest in front of his house for the second time this week: 

"Unacceptable," and then some: 

Showing up at somebody's private residence, no matter who they are, is creepy and unacceptable. That's why the Left likes to do it. 

Cruz has been getting some suggestions for how to deal with these paid losers (the media never seems interested in following the money to see who's behind all this): 

At least they'd get a shower that way. This might also do the trick:

It also might be a good day to practice chainsaw juggling out by the sidewalk.

It might be a good day to wash the car, very aggressively, right there near the sidewalk.

*** 

