'Pure Drama Club': Dem Senator Nearly Brought to Tears Defending Special Counsel Victim Joe Biden

Democrats vouching for President Biden's mental sharpness behind the scenes are becoming a regular thing now that they know what the public's been watching.

The Hur report featured mentions of the president's memory issues, including a claim that Biden couldn't remember when he was the vice president. Biden also said "how dare he bring that up" to a section of the special counsel report that said he couldn't remember when his son Beau died. The problem with that is reportedly it was Biden, not Hur, who first mentioned his late son.

The Dems are still going to use Biden's version to defend him and claim his mental acuity is fantastic:

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen literally chokes up as he calls it "absolutely outrageous to question the president's experience" pic.twitter.com/Ey732Xs6OW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2024

The Dems are doing their best with what they have to work with.

yeah.. that didn't happen. The reports are in -- Biden brought up his son. Hur did not. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 17, 2024

They're just going to hope everybody believes Biden's version while forgetting the parts of the report that mention more of the memory issues that are cited as the reason no charges were being recommended.

My sides. Pure drama club kid theatre.



The same people who demanded Trump step down because he slipped on a wet ramp. https://t.co/11THoo6lh1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 17, 2024

Um, you’re making yourselves look like complete idiots. Carry on. https://t.co/A9iMB25lNi — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry #2A (@sav01) February 17, 2024

Oh, they'll carry on alright.

Does @ChrisVanHollen realize Biden brought up his son’s death, not Hur? https://t.co/RtebUs5wei — UKBourbonMan 🇺🇸 (@UKBourbonMan) February 17, 2024

If the Democrats are so sure Biden's version is correct they could call on the transcript to be released, but they're not, and everybody knows why.

