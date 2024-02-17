AP's Spin on Fani Willis Solidifies Their Status As Most Shameless and Awful...
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You...
Did Candace Owens REALLY Promote Prohibition or Was She Just Advocating for Sobriety
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza...
The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption...
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...
Oof Girl, Calm Down. LGBTQNation Goes on EPIC Unhinged Rant Over Trans Students,...
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His...
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in...
Fani Willis' Big Lie Exposed in Courtroom Humiliation
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillar...
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'

'Pure Drama Club': Dem Senator Nearly Brought to Tears Defending Special Counsel Victim Joe Biden

Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on February 17, 2024
Screenshot

Democrats vouching for President Biden's mental sharpness behind the scenes are becoming a regular thing now that they know what the public's been watching.

The Hur report featured mentions of the president's memory issues, including a claim that Biden couldn't remember when he was the vice president. Biden also said "how dare he bring that up" to a section of the special counsel report that said he couldn't remember when his son Beau died. The problem with that is reportedly it was Biden, not Hur, who first mentioned his late son. 

Advertisement

The Dems are still going to use Biden's version to defend him and claim his mental acuity is fantastic: 

The Dems are doing their best with what they have to work with.

They're just going to hope everybody believes Biden's version while forgetting the parts of the report that mention more of the memory issues that are cited as the reason no charges were being recommended. 

Oh, they'll carry on alright.

Recommended

Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If the Democrats are so sure Biden's version is correct they could call on the transcript to be released, but they're not, and everybody knows why.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You About Guns
Doug P.
AP's Spin on Fani Willis Solidifies Their Status As Most Shameless and Awful News Org Today
Doug P.
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Grateful Calvin
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in NY Civil Case
Doug P.
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man Grateful Calvin
Advertisement