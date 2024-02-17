NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden

WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the...
Doug P.  |  1:34 PM on February 17, 2024
Screenshot via YouTube

According to the White House and many Democrats, Joe Biden is the most mentally sharp and vibrant president the U.S. has had in many years. All this apparently takes place behind-the-scenes only.

Meanwhile, Biden's day-to-day activities are having to be more "carefully managed":

From the NY Times:

Even the way Mr. Biden walks to the presidential aircraft is subject to careful management. The president started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks. (Mr. Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who is 77, often took the short stairs during bad weather.)

Can the installation of an Acorn Stairlift be far behind?

As if the Secret Service doesn't have enough to do, they can add "letting the president fall on you if need be" to their list of protective duties. 

Heaven forbid!

The story also notes how Team Biden is helping Biden avoid getting questions whenever possible:

Maybe they're afraid one of the questions might be "what years were you the Vice President?"

*** 

