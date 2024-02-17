NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden

According to the White House and many Democrats, Joe Biden is the most mentally sharp and vibrant president the U.S. has had in many years. All this apparently takes place behind-the-scenes only.

Meanwhile, Biden's day-to-day activities are having to be more "carefully managed":

According to a NY Times report, Joe Biden’s embarkment of Air Force One is now a “carefully managed process”, using short stairs that lead directly into the belly of the aircraft.



There is also a Secret Service Agent stationed at the bottom of the stairs to help reduce mishaps. pic.twitter.com/sRN7mhnUgn — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 17, 2024

From the NY Times:

Even the way Mr. Biden walks to the presidential aircraft is subject to careful management. The president started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks. (Mr. Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who is 77, often took the short stairs during bad weather.)

Can the installation of an Acorn Stairlift be far behind?

SEE IT: The New York Times reports that a Secret Service agent is now stationed at the base of stairs, even short ones, whenever 81-year-old Biden boards or disembarks to prevent any potential tripping. WATCH pic.twitter.com/J6FocAI8jd — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 17, 2024

As if the Secret Service doesn't have enough to do, they can add "letting the president fall on you if need be" to their list of protective duties.

A Place for Dad https://t.co/U3bhyNG4H6 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 17, 2024

Just put a chairlift in already. We're a three step riser away from President Kamala. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 17, 2024

Heaven forbid!

The threat of a stair attack on the president is a clear and present danger. https://t.co/st0M8L744j — @amuse (@amuse) February 17, 2024

The story also notes how Team Biden is helping Biden avoid getting questions whenever possible:

“Biden now takes the short stairs to get onto Air Force One, they point out, and at news conferences loud music is played to quickly shut down questioning.” https://t.co/nAD9f9i11o — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 10, 2024

Maybe they're afraid one of the questions might be "what years were you the Vice President?"

