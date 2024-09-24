Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel
Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 24, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the account Angry Staffer had a meltdown that Donald Trump wanted to give illegal aliens a serial number … "This isn’t just Nazi-ish, it’s full-blown holocaust shit, and if you can’t denounce this, something is seriously wrong with you."

Plenty of people didn't denounce it, bringing up the fact that all citizens have Social Security numbers, and there's nothing "Nazi-ish" about that.

The New Republic also did a story on it:

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling reported:

“But we’re getting the criminals out, and we’re going to do that fast, and we know who they are, and the local police know their names, and they know their serial numbers,” Trump said. “They know everything about them.”

Trump has regularly mimicked Adolf Hitler during his campaign. But the mention of serial numbers—a terrifying echo of the identification numbers forcibly tattooed on concentration camp prisoners—is one of his most chilling references yet.

“We’re not a dumping ground,” Trump continued. “We’re going to get all of those people out, and we’re going to get them out fast.”

Yeah, calm down, no one's getting tattoos.

The Bulwark's Marc Caputo took a look at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website and found that aliens are already assigned a unique seven-, eight-, or nine-digit number by the Department of Homeland Security.

The URL for The New Republic's story is "donald-trump-full-holocaust-immigration" and it looks like some people are already buying it.

Yes, Donald Trump has gone "full Holocaust."

***

Tags: HOLOCAUST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEW REPUBLIC SOCIAL SECURITY

