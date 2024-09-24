Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the account Angry Staffer had a meltdown that Donald Trump wanted to give illegal aliens a serial number … "This isn’t just Nazi-ish, it’s full-blown holocaust shit, and if you can’t denounce this, something is seriously wrong with you."

Advertisement

Plenty of people didn't denounce it, bringing up the fact that all citizens have Social Security numbers, and there's nothing "Nazi-ish" about that.

The New Republic also did a story on it:

Donald Trump wants to give immigrants “serial numbers.”https://t.co/agVyOuh122 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 23, 2024

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling reported:

“But we’re getting the criminals out, and we’re going to do that fast, and we know who they are, and the local police know their names, and they know their serial numbers,” Trump said. “They know everything about them.” Trump has regularly mimicked Adolf Hitler during his campaign. But the mention of serial numbers—a terrifying echo of the identification numbers forcibly tattooed on concentration camp prisoners—is one of his most chilling references yet. “We’re not a dumping ground,” Trump continued. “We’re going to get all of those people out, and we’re going to get them out fast.”

Yeah, calm down, no one's getting tattoos.

The Bulwark's Marc Caputo took a look at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website and found that aliens are already assigned a unique seven-, eight-, or nine-digit number by the Department of Homeland Security.

Loads of Hitler comparisons here because because Trump mentioned a “serial number” for immigrants, but the govt already issues something called an “A Number” to “aliens”



That is, they already have serial numbers



It’s on CIS websitehttps://t.co/pBWhds0JKV https://t.co/EyW1Vzoynz pic.twitter.com/RTcwacUf6j — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 23, 2024

Wait until they hear about social security numbers — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 24, 2024

worse news: they're gonna need an 11-digit number soon. — WaldoTJ - (only pawn in game of life) 💎🇺🇸 (@WaldoTJ) September 24, 2024

So you're waiting for him to say he will tattoo it on their skin? — linguistics543🇺🇸🦅 (@linguistic543) September 23, 2024

When I got my green card, I was given a number. That is 40 years ago. Everyone is assigned a number — tooraj bakhtiari (@tbakh) September 24, 2024

We get the same type of A-number when retiring from government civil service. — Bama Fan (@Tide2023) September 24, 2024

And then if they become a citizen they get another serial number, called a social security number. This is the dumbest controversy — Philip (@Philip_DT) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

The URL for The New Republic's story is "donald-trump-full-holocaust-immigration" and it looks like some people are already buying it.

Trump wants to give immigrants serial numbers.



During the Holocaust, many Jews in concentration camps were given tattooed serial numbers as a form of ID, particularly in Auschwitz. These numbers were used to track prisoners, stripping them of their personal identities. pic.twitter.com/rGDOtjZKVc — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) September 24, 2024

Yes, Donald Trump has gone "full Holocaust."

***