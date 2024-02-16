Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection Detectors

In Russia, Alexei Navalny, an opponent of Vladimir Putin who was being held in an Arctic prison, has died at the age of 47:

Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent, collapsed and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade jail term, the Russian prison service said. The death of Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, robs the disparate Russian opposition of its most courageous leader as Putin prepares for an election which will keep the former KGB spy in power until at least 2030.

Some Democrats, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, are trying to tie the above story to Donald Trump all while refusing to recognize the irony:

Let Navalny’s death be a warning to America. If returned to power, Donald Trump will jail his opponents. This isn’t a forecast, he has already told us this. There will be no evidence or due process. And certainly no opposition from Republicans in Congress. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 16, 2024

Dude, really?

It’s funny because you guys are literally trying to jail Trump — your opponent! 🤡 https://t.co/dxUaUiqASb — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 16, 2024

Posting this as you guys try to jail Trump… the lack of self awareness is astounding. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 16, 2024

All while the government has held people for years on charges of trespassing.

Trump never jailed opponents when he was in power but you did — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) February 16, 2024

Thank goodness the democrats would never seek to jail their opponents because their Russian collusion plan didn’t work. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 16, 2024

Zero self awareness. 🤔🤨👇 https://t.co/yeD1yY7Eh1 — Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) February 16, 2024

Aren’t democrats literally trying to throw Trump in jail right now? https://t.co/kWQjGeHZ1T — CaseyinMo (@caseyinmissouri) February 16, 2024

It's just amazing.

The faux rage Democrats are showing is vomit inducing. They are literally trying to imprison Trump and want him dead. https://t.co/udfPZlfHnd — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 16, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what the Democrats are up to just listen to what accusations they're making about their opposition.

***

