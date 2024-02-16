Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden...
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers...
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly...
Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant,...
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You...
Literature Students Told 'Worship of the Written Word' Is White Supremacy
Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to...
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr....

Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection Detectors

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on February 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

In Russia, Alexei Navalny, an opponent of Vladimir Putin who was being held in an Arctic prison, has died at the age of 47:

Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent, collapsed and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade jail term, the Russian prison service said. 

The death of Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, robs the disparate Russian opposition of its most courageous leader as Putin prepares for an election which will keep the former KGB spy in power until at least 2030.

Advertisement

Some Democrats, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, are trying to tie the above story to Donald Trump all while refusing to recognize the irony: 

Dude, really?

All while the government has held people for years on charges of trespassing.

Recommended

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's just amazing.

As usual, if you want to know what the Democrats are up to just listen to what accusations they're making about their opposition.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them
Amy Curtis
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant, Is PROMPTLY Roasted
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers to Enter the US
Doug P.
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't (He SHOULD Go Full Milei)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator Sam J.
Advertisement