Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers to Enter the US

For three years, the Biden White House and other Democrats insisted that the southern border was secure. Remember all this?

Democrats spent YEARS insisting the border was "secure" as Biden systematically dismantled border security and refused to enforce existing laws.



Biden has the ability to reverse course and END the crisis he created — but he refuses.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Then, three years later, that lie became completely unsustainable, so the White House and Dems tried to find a way to blame Republicans for Biden's open border that started on his first day in office:

Since day one in office, the Biden administration has:



— Ended Title 42

— Ended Remain in Mexico

— Sold border wall materials

— Halted deportations

— Brought back catch and release

— Given illegals stimulus checks



This is what Democrats wanted all along. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 7, 2024

And now Team Biden is trying to blame Republicans. It's laughable.

The consequences have been devastating as people on terrorist watch lists, from parts unknown and others have flowed into the country illegally by the millions.

Then there's the drug issue. Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a video showing just how easy it is for smugglers to get drugs into the U.S.:

Wow. Have done a lot of live shots in this spot in Brownsville. It's downtown, one block away from the CBP port of entry.

This group of apparent drug smugglers had time to climb the wall w/ their cargo, then escape into the U.S. via smuggler without interference. Broad daylight. https://t.co/whSmcqmVNf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 16, 2024

All this and not one Democrat in the House voted to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas:

Video showing people, carrying large bags, jumping the border wall in Brownsville, Texas and getting into a car that was waiting for them. One of those that jumped appears to be heading back into Mexico. This appears to be a case of drug smuggling.



Geolocation in the next post.… pic.twitter.com/6724T6TWl9 — All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 16, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

What a freaking disaster. — Florecita (@CarmenPetrus1) February 16, 2024

Perfect summary of the Biden administration.

What a disaster.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!