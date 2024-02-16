Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers to Enter the US

Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on February 16, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

For three years, the Biden White House and other Democrats insisted that the southern border was secure. Remember all this?

Then, three years later, that lie became completely unsustainable, so the White House and Dems tried to find a way to blame Republicans for Biden's open border that started on his first day in office:

And now Team Biden is trying to blame Republicans. It's laughable.

The consequences have been devastating as people on terrorist watch lists, from parts unknown and others have flowed into the country illegally by the millions. 

Then there's the drug issue. Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a video showing just how easy it is for smugglers to get drugs into the U.S.:

All this and not one Democrat in the House voted to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas: 

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
What could possibly go wrong?

Perfect summary of the Biden administration.

What a disaster.

*** 

