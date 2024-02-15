Vox Epiphany About UV Light and Viruses Collides With 2020 'Science'

It's time for another fun episode of "Science Epiphany"!

Everybody remembers what was done and said in 2020 regarding "protecting" everybody from COVID-19, and it seems a pivot on the Left might be taking place:

UV light kills viruses. Why isn’t it everywhere? https://t.co/F1Wt4GYO6p — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 15, 2024

Hmm, yeah, why isn't it everywhere?

I’m old enough to remember that when we said this during Covid, government shut down the parks and called you a grandma killer if you wanted to get sunlight. https://t.co/adJLklAEge — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 15, 2024

What would we have done without public health officials "protecting" us like that?

I’m once again begging Vox writers to leave their basement sometimes so they can discover that UV light is literally everywhere — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 15, 2024

let me tell you about this ball of light in the sky https://t.co/KHm75vBVNE — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 15, 2024

Instead, remember when they wanted all the beaches closed? It's a good thing "beach Grim Reaper" guy in Florida was on the beaches trying to scare people from getting sunlight that kills viruses.

Didn't the media mock Trump for this incessantly for years? https://t.co/0peO8D7Trg — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 15, 2024

Yes. Yes, they did!

We've heard that somewhere before, but don't go in the sun because people are dying in Florida. https://t.co/rW3HOJFBb7 — Razor (@hale_razor) February 15, 2024

Vox writers experiencing UV rays for the first time https://t.co/e37QXtm38I pic.twitter.com/64T303FK8M — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) February 15, 2024

And being physically fit helps you better fight off the virus, so naturally the science geniuses closed gyms.

Gavin was dining at French Laundry while that was going on.

There is an old saying:

Sunlight (including UV rays) is the best disinfectant. https://t.co/Raa9jWOddp pic.twitter.com/9yikK1aMAL — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 15, 2024

If only we could discover some giant source for this "UV light." — Aliases too numerous to list (@IsMNordauInJail) February 15, 2024

Next thing you know Vox will be calling on the federal government to spend trillions of dollars to invent a giant ball to put in the sky that emits UV rays.

***

