OMG-LOL! '20 Video of Fani Willis Telling Fulton County Why They Should Elect...
Civil War Breaks Out in Biden White House, High Ranking Officials Turn on...
'Naturally Skeptical' Tweep Asks How to Get God In His Life and the...
'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to...
So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As...
Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in...
Should We Talk About Obama’s Apparent Plot to Take Down Trump in 2016?
Bro, One Receipt? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse;...
AP Gives the Dems a BIG Assist Spinning Biden's Border Mess and Blame...
'This Is Getting BAD for Willis': Techno Fog Breaks Down Just How DAMNING...
And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL...
We Need So Much MORE of This --> HERO Who Tackled Alleged Shooter...
Liberals Rage at Democrat Who Skipped Mayorkas Impeachment Vote
Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Allow Trump's Election Interference Trial in Time to...

Vox Epiphany About UV Light and Viruses Collides With 2020 'Science'

Doug P.  |  12:48 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

It's time for another fun episode of "Science Epiphany"!

Everybody remembers what was done and said in 2020 regarding "protecting" everybody from COVID-19, and it seems a pivot on the Left might be taking place: 

Advertisement

Hmm, yeah, why isn't it everywhere? 

What would we have done without public health officials "protecting" us like that?

Instead, remember when they wanted all the beaches closed? It's a good thing "beach Grim Reaper" guy in Florida was on the beaches trying to scare people from getting sunlight that kills viruses. 

Yes. Yes, they did!

Recommended

'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER
Sam J.
Advertisement

And being physically fit helps you better fight off the virus, so naturally the science geniuses closed gyms.

Gavin was dining at French Laundry while that was going on.

Next thing you know Vox will be calling on the federal government to spend trillions of dollars to invent a giant ball to put in the sky that emits UV rays.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER
Sam J.
Bro, One Receipt? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse; Updated
Sam J.
Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As This Whopper About His Son Comes Out
Sam J.
And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL Fani Willis Is Straight-FIRE
Sam J.
'This Is Getting BAD for Willis': Techno Fog Breaks Down Just How DAMNING Witness Testimony Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER Sam J.
Advertisement