AP Gives the Dems a BIG Assist Spinning Biden's Border Mess and Blame Deflection

Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on February 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

We see the Associated Press pushing climate change fearmongering relentlessly, and there are millions of reasons for that:

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. 

The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. 

The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we can't help but wonder what kind of "philanthropy" the AP is benefitting from to take the hackery up a notch to put a pro-Dem spin on stories like this: 

"Democrats embrace tougher border enforcement"? Oh, please.

First of all with the stroke of a pen on day one in office, Biden made the border far less secure as evidenced by the record number of people entering the U.S. illegally since he became president. 

Second, the border bill (that focused more on Ukraine's border than America's) had little to do with securing the border:

Exactly. But the Democrats will appreciate another media assist when it comes to spinning a border mess that Biden created intentionally.

It's amazing that the AP doesn't dislocate a shoulder carrying so much water for the Democrats.

