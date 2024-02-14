White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless Cringe

It's Valentine's Day, and you know what that means. Politicians are feeling the need to try and ruin it for everybody.
Bernie Sanders' account has this gem about "free" health care:
Roses are red,— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 14, 2024
Violets are blue,
If every other major country provides health care to its people,
The United States can, too.
"Make her fall in love with you all over again with a poem about socialized health care."
Meanwhile, whoever runs the White House's account decided to try and blame House Speaker Johnson for the mess Biden created intentionally:
Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson! pic.twitter.com/0NPB04W4YR— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2024
The adults are back in charge, y'all!
Speaker Johnson should respond:
***
Roses are Red
A Clear Sky is Azure
For Three Damn Years
You Claimed the Border Was Secure
***
"Yikes" from the White House detected:
YIKES from the official White House Twitter account https://t.co/FY9k0S55Uw— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 14, 2024
Yikes, and then some.
The President is 500 years old and his staff is 12. https://t.co/Ik7tlFs2Cj— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 14, 2024
Confirmed again: the deadly border crisis Biden created is just a joke to the White House. https://t.co/jVLXIqYFme— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 14, 2024
They're just shameless and awful.
Why is the White House posting pro-Mike Johnson content? https://t.co/sh0kQaGN0S— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 14, 2024
You aren’t fooling any of us Joe Biden.— Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) February 14, 2024
That garbage deal did NOT secure the border or stop the invasion. It would make the invasion WORSE. https://t.co/UsND51bgpk pic.twitter.com/2kuoKcDG7z
The border bill basically would have legalized illegal immigration so it should be blocked.
***
