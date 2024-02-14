Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96
White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless Cringe

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on February 14, 2024
meme

It's Valentine's Day, and you know what that means. Politicians are feeling the need to try and ruin it for everybody. 

Bernie Sanders' account has this gem about "free" health care:

"Make her fall in love with you all over again with a poem about socialized health care."

Meanwhile, whoever runs the White House's account decided to try and blame House Speaker Johnson for the mess Biden created intentionally: 

The adults are back in charge, y'all!

Speaker Johnson should respond:

***

Roses are Red

A Clear Sky is Azure

For Three Damn Years

You Claimed the Border Was Secure

***

"Yikes" from the White House detected:

Yikes, and then some.

They're just shameless and awful.

The border bill basically would have legalized illegal immigration so it should be blocked.

*** 

