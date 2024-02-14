White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless Cringe

It's Valentine's Day, and you know what that means. Politicians are feeling the need to try and ruin it for everybody.

Bernie Sanders' account has this gem about "free" health care:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

If every other major country provides health care to its people,

The United States can, too. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 14, 2024

"Make her fall in love with you all over again with a poem about socialized health care."

Meanwhile, whoever runs the White House's account decided to try and blame House Speaker Johnson for the mess Biden created intentionally:

Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson! pic.twitter.com/0NPB04W4YR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2024

The adults are back in charge, y'all!

Speaker Johnson should respond:

***

Roses are Red

A Clear Sky is Azure

For Three Damn Years

You Claimed the Border Was Secure

***

"Yikes" from the White House detected:

YIKES from the official White House Twitter account https://t.co/FY9k0S55Uw — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 14, 2024

Yikes, and then some.

The President is 500 years old and his staff is 12. https://t.co/Ik7tlFs2Cj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 14, 2024

Confirmed again: the deadly border crisis Biden created is just a joke to the White House. https://t.co/jVLXIqYFme — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 14, 2024

They're just shameless and awful.

Why is the White House posting pro-Mike Johnson content? https://t.co/sh0kQaGN0S — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 14, 2024

You aren’t fooling any of us Joe Biden.



That garbage deal did NOT secure the border or stop the invasion. It would make the invasion WORSE. https://t.co/UsND51bgpk pic.twitter.com/2kuoKcDG7z — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) February 14, 2024

The border bill basically would have legalized illegal immigration so it should be blocked.

***

