Greg Gutfeld Notes How Biden's Fulfilled His Promise to Unify the Country

During Biden's inaugural address on January 20, 2021, a promise was made to be a "unity president":

This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.

And, we must meet this moment as the United States of America.

If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fail.

We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we have acted together.

And so today, at this time and in this place, let us start afresh.

All of us.

Let us listen to one another.

Hear one another.

See one another.

Show respect to one another.