Sen. Chris Murphy Uses Kelce/Reid Meme for a Border Security Swipe at GOP and It's a FAIL

During last night's Super Bowl, the moment that the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce got upset with head coach Andy Reid became instant meme gold.

As sometimes happens, politicians try to get involved and ruin the fun. Such was the case with Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who used the picture for an attempted border security swipe at Republicans:

you can’t say you’re for border security but vote against the border security bill pic.twitter.com/OeD0XDPOz3 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 12, 2024

Hey, we can do that too: “You can’t say you’re for border security but support the president who has allowed the border to be open since taking office!"

Why did Biden do this on his first day in office? pic.twitter.com/K0XhNXMpgh — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) February 12, 2024

On day one Biden removed the measures that were making the border more secure, and not only that but the White House and Democrats spent the ensuing three years insisting the border was secure. At that point the reality of the situation became impossible to hide, so the Biden White House had to try and find a way to blame Republicans for their mess.

*amnesty bill — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 12, 2024

Yep. The Democrats want everybody to believe that "border security" means letting millions of people into the country illegally and then granting mass amnesty.

Because it didn’t secure the border, ya fraud — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) February 12, 2024

But nothing in the “border security bill” did anything to secure the border... — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) February 12, 2024

At least not the U.S. border. Even Murphy admitted as much:

"The border never closes" is a good summary of this bill, and of Joe Biden's policy.



I can understand why Chris Murphy supports it. I cannot imagine why any Republican supports this atrocious proposal. https://t.co/ekv7LJ8qbO — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 5, 2024

"The border never closes" doesn't exactly scream "border security."

You can’t claim you wrote a “border security bill” if you openly admit that “the border never closes” https://t.co/aoG2xkq8wg — kiersten pels (@KierstenPels) February 12, 2024

The Democrats don't want a secure border and that couldn't be more obvious. If they did they'd just ask Biden to undo everything he did on day one in office.

"IT DOESN'T FIX THE BORDER AND SPENDS MORE MONEY ON UKRAINE!" pic.twitter.com/1JMObzaXhD — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) February 12, 2024

Carol Roth has a much more accurate version in regards to "Bidenomics":

When someone tries to say the economy is amazing…



pic.twitter.com/A6g3I3LvSY — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 12, 2024

Bingo!

***

