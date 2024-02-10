Here's a Good Indication the White House Agrees Biden's Presser Was a Train Wreck

After President Biden's press conference Thursday evening following the release of the Hur report that described how Biden had kept classified documents in his garage (and elsewhere) but wouldn't be prosecuted because of his diminished mental capacity, many Dems and select media types rushed to his defense.

Biden's press conference was a disaster, and Paul Begala was one of the rare Democrats who was willing to admit it:

CNN's Paul Begala on Joe Biden's press conference performance:



"I slept like a baby last night. I woke up every 2 hours & wet the bed. This is terrible for Democrats..."



Begala then takes a shot at Biden for not knowing when he was vice president.pic.twitter.com/ttKJfVuSgo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2024

And guess what -- the Biden White House seems to agree with Begala. Team Biden certainly wouldn't mind if nobody else watched that press conference and clips from it certainly won't be appearing in any pro-Biden ads this election season.

The White House has UNLISTED President Biden's presser from last night on Youtube. The only way to find it now is to have the direct link.



Here is the Video they don't want you to see --- https://t.co/fPlJ2PcLwo @DLoesch @elonmusk @ChrisLoesch @TwitchyTeam pic.twitter.com/h8WinukOKN — Lorraine Yuriar (@thekytikat) February 10, 2024

Well, would you look at that -- they're censoring themselves for a change!

See, they think it went really well. https://t.co/9qzTMVyNo2 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 10, 2024

Indicator number two that the White House knows that the presser was nothing short of a dumpster fire:

Not surprised comments are turned off pic.twitter.com/8qNOr4li06 — Michelle (@Ummmmichelle) February 10, 2024

In fairness, it looks like the White House keeps the comments off for most of their YouTube videos, and it's hard to blame them considering how things are going.

This is the 12 minutes worth of Biden making points that are the opposite of what was intended:

This wouldn't be the White House's first time working to salvage a video:

Joe Biden's inauguration video got so many thumbs down that it’s now unlisted on the White House YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/rWNY0lHHjd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 21, 2021

More than 80 million votes, y'all!

